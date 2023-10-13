Here’s Why You Are Always Hungry and How to Control It

When you are always hungry, it feels like being stuck in a continuous loop of perpetual hunger. This craving feels like a persistent tug in the stomach, always seeking to be satisfied. Such unceasing hunger can result in feeling irritable, drained, and consumed with thoughts of food.

More than just a bodily requirement, it often turns into a mental obsession, with one's thoughts perpetually focused on when they'll eat next. This ever-present hunger is the result of a delicate balance between our body's signals, our emotional state, and the choices we make daily, affecting our overall health and leading to an persistent search for fulfillment.

Why Are You Always Hungry?

Feeling always hungry (Image via Unsplash/Pablo Merchan)

Blood Sugar Levels: When our body experiences a dip in blood sugar or glucose, it naturally prompts us to eat. Our body depends on glucose to keep us energized. So, when its levels wane after we've eaten, our brain, specifically the hypothalamus, gets the message to release hunger-inducing hormones like ghrelin, and we start feeling hungry.

Ghrelin Production: Ghrelin, often labeled the "hunger hormone," comes from the stomach when it's longing for food. It nudges our appetite by communicating with the hypothalamus. When we don't eat at regular intervals or miss meals, our body may produce more ghrelin, making us want to eat more often.

Insulin Resistance: Insulin plays a pivotal role in keeping our blood sugar levels in check. However, for those who are insulin-resistant, a condition common in type 2 diabetes, their cells don't heed insulin's signals effectively. This miscommunication can lead to high insulin levels in the bloodstream, triggering stronger and more frequent hunger pangs and cravings.

Leptin Resistance: Leptin is another influential hormone in our appetite's ebb and flow. Produced by our fat cells, it tells our brain when we've had enough to eat. However, sometimes, the brain might become a tad hard of hearing to leptin's messages, causing a feeling of hunger even if there's ample energy stored in the body.

Feeling always hungry (Image via Unsplash/Priscilla Du Perez)

Stress and Cortisol: Living under chronic stress can elevate our cortisol levels. This surge in cortisol can amplify our appetite, particularly for foods rich in calories, sugars, and fats. Consequently, the ripple effect of stress might be an increased frequency of hunger feelings.

Poor Diet Composition: When our meals are dominated by refined carbohydrates and sugars and lack adequate fiber, it can create a roller coaster of blood sugar levels. These sharp rises and falls can nudge us towards more hunger and cravings in quick succession after eating.

Lack of Satiety: Some foods, especially those that are highly processed or lack essential nutrients, might not give us that satisfied feeling post-meal. This can result in eating more than needed and the return of hunger sooner than expected.

Dehydration: Not drinking enough water can throw our body's signals out of whack. Sometimes, when we're actually thirsty, our body may mistakenly convey it as hunger.

Feeling always hungry (Image via Unsplash/Szabo Victor)

Underlying Medical Conditions: Health issues like hyperthyroidism, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), or any hormonal imbalance can play tricks on our appetite and metabolism, making us feel perpetually hungry.

Medications: Certain medicines, be they corticosteroids or some antidepressants, might have an increased appetite as an unintended consequence, leading us to feel the need to eat more often.

Controlling the Feeling of Being Always Hungry

Eat Balanced Meals: Choose meals that harmoniously blend complex carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats. Such a mix not only stabilizes blood sugar levels but also fosters a lasting sense of fullness.

Fiber-Rich Foods: Make room in your diet for high-fiber champions like whole grains, vegetables, and legumes. Given that fiber takes its sweet time to digest, it ensures that you stay full for extended periods.

Stay Hydrated: It's intriguing how our body can sometimes confuse thirst with hunger. To keep such mix-ups at bay, ensure that you drink ample water throughout the day.

Feeling always hungry (Image via Unsplash/Sander Dalhuisen)

Manage Stress: Carve out moments in your day for stress-busting practices, be it meditation, yoga, or even some deep breathing. Keeping stress in check ensures you're less prone to seeking solace in food.

Now that you know exactly what to do to manage the feeling of being always hungry, try not to go overboard with it, as it may lead to unnecessary weight gain.