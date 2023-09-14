Here's Why You Should Say Yes to Sunscreen in Winter Season

The use of sunscreen in winter fades away as the temperature lowers and clouds surround the winter sky. You start feeling that there’s no need for sunscreen in winter as those clouds are there to act as a protective shield for you against the sun, right? However, that’s not the case at all.

In reality, the protection we need is not from the sunlight but from the harmful UV rays present in sunlight. It has the potential to penetrate through those clouds and cause an attack on your skin even when you think, “The sun is barely present in the sky today”.

These harmful UV rays take no winter vacations and can always make their way to your skin if you don’t take proper measures. This article is all about the importance of applying sunscreen in winter and the impacts of skipping it during your skincare routine.

3 reasons to wear sunscreen in winter season

While the weather outside may seem to give you a lot of reasons to skip sunscreen and stash it inside with your summer clothes, you should never neglect the importance of a good sunscreen suitable to your skin type.

Here we enlist the three major reasons you should keep in mind about the use of sunscreen in winter, and how it benefits your skin in ways other than just acting as a sunblock.

1. Those inescapable UV rays

Broad Spectrum Sunscreens ensure that your skin is protected from both UVA and UVB rays (Image by Freepic.diller on Freepik)

UV rays are the nightmare that find their way to your skin if you’re not protecting it well. Among the two types of UV rays, that is, UVA and UVB, the UVA rays are the ‘long waves’ which make up most of the UV radiation reaching the Earth’s surface and they are the reason for most of the long-term skin damage like dark spots and wrinkles.

UVB rays constitute a very small portion of the total UV radiation and are responsible for temporary skin issues, like sunburn and skin redness. These radiations have year-long access to Earth’s surface, no matter what the weather is like. Hence, you should always apply and reapply sunscreen in winter, especially while stepping outside.

2. Increased sun exposure due to winter activities

Powder sunscreens are easy to reapply and come in handy due to their convenient packaging (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Whether on a picnic, date, or outing, you tend to make the most of the beautiful environment outside in winter as the sunlight feels warm and comforting. It is unlike in summer, when you just reach out for some shade to cover yourself up from the death glare of the sun.

These winter activities tend to increase your sun exposure hours more than you think. Thus, it becomes more than necessary to have regular application of sunscreen in winter.

Also, the harsh winter snow and winds tend to wear off your sunscreen in a similar way as sweat does in summer. So, reapply sunscreen every two hours if you’re outside to ensure good protection against UV rays.

3. Sunscreen is more than just protection against sun

Reapplying sunscreen every 2 hours at least ensures that the protection layer doesn’t get rigged off of your skin (Image by Senivpetro on Freepik)

Nowadays, sunscreens are formulated to cater to needs other than just sun-blocking, like moisturization, hydration, anti-aging, as well as subtle makeup. Tinted sunscreens have become increasingly popular in recent times due to their combined skin benefits and the foundation-like coverage they provide to the skin.

Sunscreens with Vitamin C provide anti-aging benefits and healthy-looking skin. Matte or dewy-finish sunscreens are also available in the markets, which can give you the desired base for your makeup.

Which is the best type of sunscreen in winter?

A good quality sunscreen can provide you with reduction in dark spots as well as healthy skin (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Choosing the ideal sunscreen according to your needs and skin type is highly crucial. Hydrating sunscreens for dry skin and matte-finish gel-based sunscreens for oily or combination skin are the best suggestions.

Always ensure that your sunscreen in winter should have at least SPF30 and broad spectrum, that is, it provides protection against both UVA and UVB rays.

Concluding the article, we have seen how sunscreens should be a must in your skincare routine, whether it’s sunny or cold outside, as the UV rays can still reach your skin and cause skin damage in many ways. Exposure to UV rays also increases your risk of skin cancer, and thus, using a good sunscreen with minimum SPF30 is suggested with regular reapplication.

The multiple other benefits provided by specially formulated sunscreens can give you healthy and glowing skin in winter.