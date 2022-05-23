What is the Hero Pose (Virasana) in Yoga? Tips, technique, correct form, benefits and common mistakes

VIrasan or hero pose is a beginner-level asana that acts as a springboard for the lotus pose, crane pose and other inversions, bends and twists.

The quads and ankles are targeted in this sitting and relaxed yoga posture, which helps straighten the spine by keeping your shoulders over your hips. Virasana appears similar to vajrasana (thunderbolt position), but they are quite different.

Some yoga practitioners prefer the kneeling position of the hero pose to sitting cross-legged in sukhasana. The hero pose is good for pranayama breathing or meditation if your buttocks are stiff.

Hero Pose Directions: A Step-by-Step Guide

If this is your first time doing the hero pose, start slowly, and use a folded blanket, towel, bolster or yoga block as a prop. Stop if you have any knee pain. Sit bac,k and wedge the prop between your calves and thighs. To do a hero pose, follow these steps:

Step 1

Sit on the floor. Your feet should be slightly wider than your hips, and the soles of your feet should be flat on the ground. Your big toes should be angled slightly inwards toward one another, and the top of each foot should be evenly pressed on the floor.

Step 2

Exhale, and sit back halfway, leaning slightly forth with your torso. Draw your calves toward the heels with your thumbs wedged into the backs of your knees. Sit down between your legs.

Step 3

Raise your hips on a block or thick book put between your feet if they don't fit properly on the ground. Ensure that both sitting bones are positioned equally between the inner heels and the outer hips.

Turn your thighs in, and use the bases of your palms to push the heads of thigh bones into the floor. Place one hand on top of the other on your lap, with your palms up or on your thighs with your palms down.

Step 4

Press your shoulder blades onto the back ribs, and lift the top of your sternum. Release the shoulder blades away from the ears, and widen the collarbones. To anchor the rear torso, lengthen the tailbone into the floor.

Step 5

At the start, you can stay in this position for 30 seconds to a minute. As you get better, you can extend your stay by five minutes. Press your hands against the floo,r and elevate your buttocks slightly higher than your heels to come out.

Sit back over your feet and onto the floor; stretch your legs out, crossing your ankles below your buttocks. It could feel wonderful to bounce your knees up and down on the floor a few times.

Benefits of Virasana

Hero Pose strengthens the quadriceps and ankles, improving knee, ankle and high mobility. The stretch is beneficial for cycling and other quad-intensive exercises. The spinal alignment in this pose helps to counteract hunching and allows for improved breathing.

Getting good seating cross-legged is something that many yoga students struggle with. It's particularly tricky for folks who have a lot of tightness in their hips. Students frequently believe that sitting cross-legged is so difficult that it must be important to the practice, particularly if they aim to meditate. If you struggle with sitting cross-legged on the floor, hero Pose is a fabulous substitute.

Variations and Modifications

If you're uncomfortable with this stance, there are some changes you can try. You can make the stance more difficult once you've become used to it.

#1 Beginner

If necessary, add padding to your seat. Use yoga blocks or a folded blanket, depending on how high you need to be. If your ankles hurt, you might want to put some cushioning under them.

#2 Advanced

Move on to Reclined Hero Pose if you are very comfortable seated (Supta Virasana). Before you try to lie back, lower your elbows, and check to make sure your knees are still in place.

Caution and Safety

In this stance, be careful with your knees. Consider lifting your hips by sitting on a brick or two if your knees hurt. Everybody is unique, so you must figure out what works best for you.

The foot posture during this pose might lead to foot cramps. Curl your toes, and rub your foot to relieve discomfort if you experience cramps.

Suggestion for beginners

· Use as many props as necessary to lift the hips and avoid knee soreness. It's a good idea to stack cushions or blocks between your toes.

· Before moving into the complete pose, you can practise the pose with one leg folded under and the other straight out in front of you.

· Gradually increase the amount of time you spend in each stance.

· Place a rolled-up blanket underneath your ankles if they are stiff.

· Maintain firm pressure through the tops of the foot and the inner ankles.

Takeaway

Sitting in the hero position allows you to overcome your inner struggles. This simple champion stance positions your body for increased breathing, attention and overall health. However, make sure you are following the instructions closely and avoid injuring yourself. For more yoga poses, read here.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried Virasana pose? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav