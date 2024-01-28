Hidden side effects of hamburgers that you must be aware of

Hamburgers are the soul of BBQ parties and heroes of fast food. But let's hit the brakes a second and think about how many cheeseburgers and hamburgers we're eating. We all love to grab these tasty bites, however, they can lead to serious health issues like problems with the heart and even cancer.

Red meat, the primary ingredient in burgers, is often associated with such health issues. So, should you be indulging in these hamburger cravings often? Let's dig deeper into how eating burgers can affect your health.

Should you eat hamburgers or not?

Effects on your health (Image via Vecteezy)

Red meat is good for us in some ways. It's has protein, iron, zinc, and vitamin B12 that our body needs. It also has the essential ingredients to help our bodies grow cells, repair tissues and make red blood cells.

However, hamburgers are not the only place we can get these nutrients. We can find them in other animal and plant based food too. So, we don't need red meat to have a balanced diet.

Eating hamburgers can also lead to health problems. Although a lot of bad fat is present ground beef and other red meats, this can give us high LDL cholesterol, which can lead to heart disease.

Saturated fat also triggers inflammation, which can aggravate major diseases like heart disease, cancer and dementia. The less red meat you consume, the less the risk of these diseases.

One burger too many?

Make sure you consume in right quantity (Image via Vecteezy)

So, does this mean cutting out red meats from our diets altogether? Not really. Eating the right quantity is the key.What's good for you might not be good for others.

A lot of health experts online say eating red meat three times a week works. However, it might pose a health risk for others. A doctor or a nutritionist consultation is adviced based on your medical history and lifestyle.

Here's how you control your daily intake

Keeping a check on your calories intake (Image via Vecteezy)

The Food Rules for people in the U.S. say that we should eat lean meats instead of the fatty ones and keep bad fat under 10% of our daily calories. It is not wise to eat more than 26 ounces of meat, birds and eggs a week.

As per American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) people should not eat more than 12 to 18 ounces of red meat a week to prevent cancer. Try other foods with lots of protein for a healthier meal. Try grilling some mushroom or black bean patties for your burgers instead of red meat.

In the end, it is not just about how much meat you are eating, but also about what else you are putting on your plate. If you still crave for hamburgers, go ahead, but balance it out fresh fruits and vegetables.

To conclude, do not miss the opportunity to enjoy hamburgers occasionally however make sure you balance your diet to live a healthy life.