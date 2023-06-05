Holistic Treatment for Constipation: Non-Laxative Methods That Work

Do you believe that laxatives are the only treatment for constipation? Well, that’s not true. There are several natural ways to stimulate a dormant gut to relieve constipation if you have trouble going to the toilet and emptying your bowels.

The most common gastrointestinal ailment is constipation, which is typically described as having fewer than three bowel movements per week. Additionally, a lot of people worry about developing a laxative dependency if they take drugs on a daily basis.

Let us look at the treatment for constipation without using laxatives.

Non-laxative treatment for constipation

Constipation can be a painful and annoying disease, but depending solely on laxatives isn't always the best course of action. The good news is that there are a number of non-laxative treatment for constipation that can ease and encourage regular bowel movements.

There are a number of non-laxative treatment for constipation. (Image via Pexels/ Kindel Media)

1) Intake of Fibre Should Be Increased

A diet high in fibre can help to encourage regular bowel movements. Your daily meals should contain fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts. Set a daily fibre intake goal of at least 25–30 grams.

2) Hydration

Stay hydrated by consuming enough water throughout the day. Drinking enough water makes the faeces softer and easier to pass.

3) Regular Exercise

Exercise frequently to promote bowel movements and enhance digestion. Exercises like yoga, jogging, and walking can be advantageous.

4) Create a Routine

Allocate a certain period of time each day for bowel motions. Your body learns to adopt a regular pattern as a result of consistency.

5) Consume Foods Rich in Probiotics

Probiotics can improve digestion and intestinal health. Include fermented foods like yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, and others in your diet.

A diet high in fiber helps with constipation. (Image via Unsplash/ Louis Hansel)

6) Avoid Foods that Cause Constipation

Certain foods, such as processed foods, fried foods, dairy products, and those heavy in fat and sugar, might make constipation worse. Reduce their intake.

7) Manage Stress

Digestive functions might be hampered by high levels of stress. Use stress-reduction methods like deep breathing exercises, meditation, or enjoyable hobbies.

8) Natural Remedies

Some natural solutions, such as flaxseeds, aloe vera juice, prunes, or herbal teas (such as peppermint or chamomile), might help ease constipation.

9) Good toilet habits

Take your time and don't strain when using the loo, which is a good toilet habit. Sit with your feet on a tiny stool to gently elevate your knees, and make sure your posture is good.

Old-Fashioned Remedies for Constipation

The best treatment for constipation is frequently the tried-and-true one. Take a look at these traditional treatments for constipation relief:

1) Herbal Teas: Some herbal teas, including senna, chamomile, or peppermint, contain natural laxative characteristics that can help with constipation.

2) Castor Oil: Taking a teaspoon of castor oil internally might lubricate the intestines and encourage bowel motions. It should, however, only be applied sparingly and with supervision.

Herbal teas help to ease constipation. (Image via Unsplash/ Drew Jemmett)

3) Warm Water and Lemon: Begin each day with a glass of warm water flavoured with freshly squeezed lemon juice. Lemon stimulates the digestive system and aids in avoiding constipation.

While laxatives can provide short-term comfort, using non-laxative treatment for constipation can have more enduring and long-lasting effects. You can get rid of constipation and improve your digestive health by eating foods high in fibre, drinking enough water, exercising frequently, and looking into traditional cures.

If your constipation persists or gets worse, don't forget to talk to a doctor.

