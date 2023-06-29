Home Remedies for Boils: 6 Ways to Get Rid of Them

From turmeric and tea tree oil to applying heat, home remedies for boils are an effective way to get rid of them. Boils are pus-filled bumps that occur under the skin. They are basically bacterial skin infection that form in oil glands and hair follicles.

Boils can be small or even grow to the size of a ball. They are mostly painful and sometimes also affect the surrounding skin, leading to redness, swelling, and pain.

Where Do Boils Appear?

Boils commonly occur on the face. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

While boils can appear anywhere on the body, they commonly occur on the neck, face, buttocks, and armpits. The good news is that, natural and home remedies can be quite useful in treating boils. These remedies can reduce inflammation and pain and also speed up healing. While it is not recommended to drain or open a boil at home, several methods can help you get relief.

Home Remedies for Boils

Here are some great options for boil treatment at home:

1. Apply heat

Applying a warm compress on the boil is considered one of the most effective home remedies for boils. Heat enhances circulation and helps bring more antibodies and WBCs to the affected area. Apply a warm compress to the affected area for 10 minutes and repeat this a few times throughout the day.

2. Turmeric

Turmeric is among the most natural home remedies for boils. It contains curcumin, which is loaded with anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that may help boils heal faster. You can either ingest turmeric or apply it topically on the boil.

To use turmeric topically, mix it with a few drops of water and apply the paste to the boil at least twice or thrice a day. If you notice any kind of reaction, stop using it immediately. To ingest turmeric, boil a few pinches of turmeric in milk or water and drink the mixture.

Turmeric is among the most natural home remedies for boils. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

3. Neem oil

Neem oil can also be used as an effective home remedy for a boil. It has antibacterial, antimicrobial, and antiseptic properties that may help cure a variety of skin infections, including boils.

To use this remedy, you can directly apply neem oil to the boil. Don’t forget to wash your hands after the application. If you notice any adverse reaction, discontinue the application.

4. Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is also among the most useful home remedies for boils as it contains strong antiseptic and antibacterial properties that are known to cure infections causing boils.

To use tea tree oil, however, make sure you dilute it with any carrier oil such as olive or coconut oil. Never apply it directly on the skin as it can lead to burning effects and cause reactions. Put the diluted mixture on a cotton swab and gently apply it to a boil a few times a day. Stop using the oil if you experience any burning sensations or reactions.

Tea tree oil contains strong antiseptic. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

5. Raw onion

Raw onion is an amazing remedy for a boil, and it offers several advantages. It is loaded with antibacterial effects that may help shrink a boil and prevent further infection. Additionally, raw onions can prevent scarring and speed up healing.

6. Castor oil

Castor oil has anti-inflammatory properties and an essential compound known as ricinoleic acid which may help provide relief from a boil. Just apply a small amount of castor oil to the boil using a cotton swab and repeat the remedy at least thrice a day to get relief fast.

Castor oil has anti-inflammatory properties. (Photo via Pexels/Anete Lusina)

While the aforementioned home remedies for boils are quite effective and helpful, there are chances these won’t work on stubborn boils. In cases like these, you may need to see a doctor to get it treated with prescription medications.

You must also consult a doctor if the boil keeps growing in size, becomes severely painful, or the skin surrounding the boil gets extremely red and warm.

