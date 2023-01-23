Home Remedies For Diarrhea That Help You Feel Better

Finding home remedies for diarrhea can be a taxing task. Diarrhea is a common condition that affects many people at some point.

It's characterized by loose, watery stools, abdominal cramps, and an urgent need to use the bathroom. While diarrhea can be caused by a variety of factors, including viral or bacterial infections, food poisoning, and certain medications, it's often a self-limiting condition that resolves on its own within a few days.

However, the symptoms can be quite uncomfortable and can interfere with daily activities. Fortunately, there are several home remedies for diarrhea that can help you feel better while you wait for the condition to pass.

Best Home Remedies For Diarrhea

Here's a look at a few:

1) Stay hydrated

Drinking water is one of the best home remedies for diarrhea. (Image via Pexels/Adrienn)

One of the most important things you can do when you have diarrhea is to stay hydrated.

Diarrhea causes you to lose a lot of fluids, and if you don't replace them, you can become dehydrated. Drink plenty of water, clear broths, frozen water or ice pops, or natural juices. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, as they can dehydrate you further.

2) Eat the BRAT diet

The BRAT diet stands for bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast. These foods are easy to digest and can help firm up your stools. They can also help bind stools, which can help slow down diarrhea. Although recommended for children, it's one of the best home remedies for diarrhea.

3) Try over-the-counter anti-diarrheal medication

Over-the-counter medications, such as loperamide (Imodium) and bismuth subsalicylate (Pepto-Bismol), can help slow down diarrhea and ease symptoms such as cramping and bloating. Be sure to read the label and follow the instructions carefully.

4) Ginger

Ginger is one of the best ways to treat your diarrhea at home. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Ginger is one of the best home remedies for diarrhea. It's naturally anti-inflammatory and can help ease stomach cramps and bloating. You can take ginger supplements, or drink ginger tea made by steeping fresh ginger in hot water.

5) Probiotics

Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that can help restore the balance of gut flora and ease diarrhea symptoms. You can find probiotics in supplement form or in fermented foods such as yogurt, kefir, and sauerkraut. Probiotics are one of the best home remedies for diarrhea, as they can be found and attained easily.

6) Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea is known for its anti-inflammatory and anti-spasmodic properties, which can help ease stomach cramps and diarrhea. It's also a natural remedy for reducing stress and anxiety, which can help improve digestion and overall gut health.

7) Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar can help to balance the pH levels in the stomach and improve digestion. It can also help to ease stomach cramps and bloating. Mix 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with a glass of water, and drink it before meals.

8) Turmeric

Turmeric is a superfood that can be used as a home remedy to treat your diarrhea. (Image via Pexels/Karl Solano)

Turmeric is a spice that has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It can help reduce inflammation in the gut and ease diarrhea symptoms. You can take turmeric supplements or add them to your food.

9) Avoid foods that can make diarrhea worse

Some foods can make diarrhea worse, including spicy foods, fried foods, caffeine, and alcohol. It's also a good idea to avoid foods that are high in sugar, as they can feed the bad bacteria in the gut and make diarrhea worse.

10) Get plenty of rest

It's important to get plenty of rest when you have diarrhea. The body needs the energy to fight off the infection or inflammation that's causing diarrhea. Aim for at least eight hours of sleep a night, and try to avoid strenuous activity during the day.

It's worth noting that if your diarrhea lasts longer than a few days or is accompanied by severe abdominal pain, high fever, blood in the stool, or dehydration, it's best to seek medical attention. In some cases, diarrhea may be a symptom of a more serious underlying condition and may require medical treatment.

Diarrhea can be a very uncomfortable condition, but there are several home remedies for diarrhea that can help ease symptoms and provide relief.

Staying hydrated, eating the BRAT diet, trying over-the-counter anti-diarrheal medication, and using natural remedies such as ginger, probiotics, chamomile tea, apple cider vinegar, turmeric, and avoiding foods that can make diarrhea worse can all be effective in helping you feel better. It's also important to get plenty of rest and avoid strenuous activity while you recover.

