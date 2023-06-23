Home remedies for jock itch: 6 natural ways to get relief fast

If you experience intense itchiness around the inner thighs or groins, chances are you have a jock itch. Don’t worry, though, as there are several home remedies for jock itch that can help.

Medically termed as tinea cruris, a jock itch is a fungal infection that causes itching or a burning sensation in the inner thighs, groins or around the anus. One of the major causes of jock itch is sweating. It’s a perfect breeding ground for fungus and bacteria that cause a jock itch.

While the infection is common in teenage boys and adult men, it can affect women, too. A jock itch can be triggered by prolonged sweat in the groin area and friction from clothes.

This fungal infection is quite similar to a rash, but since it appears around the genitals and buttocks, it can be uncomfortable.

Home remedies for jock itch

Fortunately, several home remedies for jock itch can help you get rid of this fungal infection within a few days. Let’s look at six of the best and most effective at-home treatments for jock itch.

#1 Aloe vera

Aloe vera is among the best home remedies for jock itch. (Photo via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

Aloe vera is an effective natural remedy for jock itch. Its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties soothe irritated skin and reduce burning sensation. Aloe vera helps keep bacterial formation at bay and the skin moisturized and healthy.

Scrape out aloe vera gel from the plant, if you have one, and apply it to the affected areas. Keep the gel on for a few minutes, and wash the area off with cold water. If you don’t have an aloe plant at home, you can use any aloe vera gel you get at the market.

#2 Garlic

Garlic is also among the best home remedies for jock itch. It's a powerful ingredient that contains allicin, a compound that helps prevent bacterial infection.

To use this jock itch treatment at home, just take a few crushed garlic cloves, and mix it with olive oil or coconut oil.

Apply it to the affected area, and leave for a few minutes. Wipe off the area using a cotton cloth, and repeat it every day until you get relief.

#3 Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar can prevent infection. (Photo via Pexels/olia danilevich)

Apple cider vinegar for jock itch is also an excellent home remedy. Apple cider vinegar is loaded with antibacterial and anti-fungal properties that help prevent fungus growth and heals damaged skin.

Just mix one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with a few drops of water, and apply it to the affected area using a cotton swab.

Leave it for some time, and wash it off. Repeat the remedy once or twice every day.

#4 Turmeric

Turmeric is one of the most popular home remedies for jock itch.

It's loaded with anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties that effectively cure damaged skin and prevent fungal infections like jock itch. Turmeric soothes irritated skin and also keeps fungal growth away.

To use this jock itch treatment at home, just mix a pinch of turmeric with water or honey, and apply the paste to the affected area. Leave it for a few minutes, and wash it off. Use this remedy every day to see quick results.

#5 Honey

Honey contains antibacterial properties. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

Honey is one of the best home remedies for jock itch, as not only it treats fungal infections, but it fights germs and also prevents them from spreading.

Honey has antifungal, antiseptic and antibacterial properties, which makes it a great cure for any kind of fungal and bacterial infections.

Apply honey to the affected area regularly, and see how quickly it will heal a jock itch infection.

#6 Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is considered a great remedy for jock itch, as it’s a natural antiseptic and has antifungal properties that help ease inflammation and itchiness of the skin.

Combine three drops of tea tree oil with one ounce of coconut or olive oil, and apply the mixture to the affected area. Use this remedy twice every day till the infection goes away.

These simple home remedies for jock itch will ease itchiness and burning sensation within a few days and provide you great relief.

While you can use these home-based remedies regularly, discontinue immediately if it develops irritation or a rash.

If you have an ongoing medical condition, consult a doctor before using any essential oil on your skin, especially if you're pregnant.

If the infection lasts longer or doesn’t go away with these natural ways, talk to a doctor, and seek medical treatments.

