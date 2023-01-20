How to Better Manage Your Winter Allergies

Winter allergies are often triggered by exposure to allergens inside the home. During the winter, people tend to spend more time indoors, especially in areas with poor ventilation, where they may be more likely to be exposed to allergens.

The signs and symptoms are similar to those of other seasonal allergies and may be confused with common cold. Individuals suffering from winter allergies can find relief with the help of doctors and a few simple lifestyle adjustments.

Read on to discover information about winter allergies, such as what causes them, how to deal with them, and what treatments are available.

What Causes Winter Allergies?

Dust and pet dander are leading causes of indoor allergies (Image via Pexels/Tranmautritam)

Winter allergies are generally caused by indoor allergens. During the winter, you're not outside much, and there's no pollen. Hence, it stands to reason that allergies are caused due to indoor allergens.

It's possible that your allergy symptoms, like sneezing, wheezing, and watery eyes, could worsen if you spent more time indoors due to the cold weather. The following are examples of typical indoor allergens (which may cause symptoms in the winter):

Dust mites: According to the Allergy and Asthma Foundation of America, these tiny insects may be the leading cause of indoor allergies throughout the year. Bedding, carpeting, or upholstered furniture are all havens for dust mites.

Indoor Mold: Inside the building, mold spores are present in the air we breathe, but those who're allergic to them may experience symptoms such as sneezing, congestion, and itching. Damp places like bathrooms and basements are ideal breeding grounds for mold and mildew.

Animal Dander: It's not the hair of domesticated animals like cats and dogs that typically triggers allergic reactions in humans but rather the dander (dead skin flakes) they shed.

Cockroach Droppings: Although the presence of these tenacious pests is not indicative of dirty living conditions, it's still important to store food in sealed containers and remove any crumbs as soon as possible. Cockroaches can be kept at bay by repairing any leaky faucets or pipes and sealing any cracks or crevices they may have found.

Winter Allergies Symptoms

Winter allergies often have cold-like symptoms like runny nose and headache (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

If you have these symptoms, you're probably suffering from winter allergies.

sneezing

itchy eyes

itchy throat

ear itching

difficulty breathing

dry coughing

runny or stuff nose

feeling sick

low fever

skin rash

How to Prevent Winter Allergies

A humidifier can be used to alleviate dry air and raise the temperature, reducing dust mites. (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro Studio)

The cold weather lifestyle can exacerbate a mild allergic reaction, which is a major issue for people who suffer from winter allergies.

The increased use of heaters contributes to already dry indoor air, increasing the prevalence of nasal bleeding and skin cracking as a result of dry skin and noses. When a person's nasal passages are already inflamed due to allergies, which further increases their risk of infection. To prevent catching another viral infection, rinsing your nose with saline solution can help.

Even though it may be impossible to completely rid yourself of winter allergies, you can take steps to lessen your exposure to allergens in your immediate environment:

Humidifiers can be used to alleviate dry air, but be careful not to create a tropical atmosphere inside your home. Dust mites need temperatures between 60 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit and humidity levels above 60% to flourish. When conditions are damp, mold spreads rapidly. Maintain humidity levels no higher than 50%.

Don't put up with wall-to-wall carpeting, as it's a dust mite breeding ground. Throw down some rugs instead. Maintain a spotless home by regularly dusting and vacuuming with a HEPA-filtered vacuum.

Dust mites can be killed by washing bedding in hot water once a week (at least 130 degrees Fahrenheit) and by using hypoallergenic mattresses and pillow protectors.

Bathing pets once a week is recommended to reduce dander levels, but more frequent bathing can dry out a pet's coat and skin, exacerbating the problem. Anyone in the household who is allergic to animals should not have pets in their bedroom.

It may not be your fault if you continue to experience allergy symptoms even after taking all possible precautions to eliminate allergens from your home. Dry air, dust, and dust mites are all potential allergens in public places like offices.

In addition, pet owners frequently bring dander into public spaces on their clothing. Cat dander in public spaces is sufficient to cause an allergic reaction.

Treatment Options for Winter Allergies

It's simple to treat allergy symptoms at home, and long-term clinical treatments are often helpful as well. Here're a few choices you can make:

When used regularly, antihistamines like cetirizine (Zyrtec) and fexofenadine (Allegra) can provide significant symptom relief. You can alleviate symptoms like a headache by taking an over-the-counter medication containing acetaminophen (Tylenol), such as Zyrtec-D.

Try rinsing your nose with salt water or a neti pot. You can get relief from your allergies by using these treatments, which involve directing distilled water through your nasal passages.

Inflammation and other symptoms like a runny nose can be alleviated with steroid nasal sprays available only with a doctor's prescription, such as fluticasone (Flonase) and triamcinolone (Nasacort).

Those who suffer from severe, ongoing allergy symptoms should discuss allergy shots with their doctor. These help you develop an immunity to your allergens by gradually exposing you to increasingly higher doses over time.

As you spend more time indoors this winter, it's important to take preventative measures such as cleaning your nose and sinus, and taking antihistamines and taking allergy medication.

If your allergy symptoms don't improve after a few weeks of treatment, continue to interfere with your daily life, and if you haven't tried anything else, see your doctor about allergy shots.

