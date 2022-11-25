How to Bring Yin Yoga into Your Practice?

With yin yoga, whether it’s your first time or you’re coming back to it, it can be confusing to see all the different types of classes available. There are hot yoga classes, Vinyasa flow classes, hatha classes, and Kundalini classes. Each of these classes has poses or asanas that you would have to incorporate into your exercise routine. For example, downward-facing dog is a pose that you would practice in a hot yoga class or a Vinyasa flow class.

In yoga, the approach and focus varies among different styles. One style, yin yoga, is a less active form of yoga that uses passive poses to help you relax and rejuvenate.

Understanding the Differences Between Yin and Yang

Yin and yang are opposite energies that are at work within your body and in the environment. Yin energy is more passive and moon-like whereas yang energy is more active and sun-like.

Some yoga practices are yang, designed to challenge your body by heating it up and getting your system moving. You can increase your body temperature while holding a pose by generating your own internal heat and then maintaining the pose.

Yin yoga is a slow-paced, passive form of yoga. The poses, which are held longer than usual, are usually done on the floor and are designed to stretch and relax your body. Yin classes are great for people who want to try yoga but may find a more active or rigorous class intimidating.

How to Incorporate Yin Yoga Into Your Daily Practice?

If you’ve never tried yin yoga before, here’s how to get started.

1. Include Basic Yoga Poses

When you practice yin every time you practice yoga, it does not mean your practice should be solely of yin poses. You can add a few poses at the end of your regular practice. Spend the last 15–20 minutes before savasana to do some yin poses. This helps you prepare for Savasana and get into the right head space for meditation.

2. Use Blocks or Props

If you’re new to yoga, it can be hard to get into certain poses without some extra support. Props like blocks and blankets are great for beginners who are still learning how to move their bodies. In many yoga classes, yogacharyas use props in the beginning of our practice to help us get centered and learn how to move properly. Once you’ve mastered a pose, though, you should try taking it without any support at all.

3. Attending a Yoga Class

If you’re interested in practicing yin yoga, attend a class. Your local studio will offer it for sure. A teacher can help you to understand the practice and what it feels like to be in a yin session. As you gain more confidence and experience, you can practice at home on your own.

Benefits of Yin Yoga

Yin yoga can help you relieve pain, tension, and anxiety, and improve your overall well-being. In the practice of holding a pose for an extended period of time, you will learn to sit with and observe uncomfortable emotions, thoughts, or physical sensations as they arise.

It is a gentle way to connect with the body, even in times of stress. It offers a safe environment in which to release tension and reconnect with emotions that are often pushed aside or ignored.

Yin yoga is an ideal choice for people who want to experience a quiet and reflective yoga style. Compared to other styles of yoga, yin yoga involves holding poses for longer periods of time. It's great for people who are new to yoga or want to balance intense workouts. It’s also suitable for people with health concerns or injuries that require low-intensity activities.

Safety and Precautions

Before you start a yin yoga practice, here are a few things to keep in mind. To ensure safety and comfort, you must always make sure that your spine is aligned and that joints are not overextended. For example, your shoulders, knees, and ankles should always be moving within their natural range of motion. This encourages you to focus on maintaining a smooth breathing pattern.

Takeaway

When you're ready to begin incorporating this yoga into your daily practice, just remember to go slowly and be patient with yourself. Use props to make adjustments as necessary, and always check with your instructor or a certified practitioner when trying out any new pose.

Once you have begun to experience the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of practicing this yoga, you may very well wonder why you didn't give it a try sooner!

