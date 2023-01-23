How Burdock Root Benefits the Nervous System & More

Curious to know how burdock root benefits the nervous system? Burdock is also known as gobo, a plant that has been used as a food and in traditional Chinese medicine for thousands of years.

It's best known as a cleansing herb that can help cleanse the liver and kidneys, but it also benefits the nervous system and skin.

What Is Burdock Root?

Burdock root (Arctium lappa) is a perennial plant that originates from Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. It’s been used as a food, medicine, dye and textile since ancient times.

Burdock root is also known as gobo in Japan, where it’s commonly cooked with other vegetables such as carrots or potatoes and served with brown rice or noodles.

The leaves of the burdock plant are similar to dandelion greens but more bitter. They can be eaten raw or cooked but should not be consumed in large amounts due to their high fiber content.

Potential Burdock Root Benefits to Improve Health

Burdock root benefits are sure to impress. Much of these benefits come from its nutrition content:

1) Acts as a blood purifier

Burdock root promotes the removal of toxic heavy metals from blood, improving organ health and overall health. It also promotes circulation to skin cells, which improves skin health.

2) Drains lymphatic system

Promotes circulation to skin cells (Image via Unsplash/Jonathan Jensen)

The lymphatic system is like the body's drainage system, carrying fluids from tissues around the body into blood and vice versa. If you can make your lymphatic system stronger, you can ward off disease and serious health issues.

Burdock root helps the body eliminate toxins, improving overall health and well-being.

3) Natural diuretic

Burdock root helps the body get rid of excess fluid by increasing urine output. A study published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine found that burdock extract can have promise as a diuretic in humans.

Burdock root benefits the kidneys, liver, and bladder. If you have issues with fluid retention, try taking burdock root to see if it works for you.

4) Improves skin

Protects against diabetes (Image via Pexels/Damian Apanasowicz)

Burdock root benefits the skin by calming pesky skin issues such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis. Consuming burdock root also helps treat skin issues through blood purification and internal cooling.

Scientific studies have shown that burdock extract can improve the clinical signs of aging skin, such as wrinkle reduction. Nowadays, we're likely to see burdock root used in new skin care products for mature, dry, and sensitive skin.

5) Defends against diabetes

Burdock root is useful for lowering blood sugar and insulin in people with diabetes. It's also full of inulin, a soluble and prebiotic fiber that helps improve digestion and lower blood sugar. Burdock root benefits have been known to help treat and prevent diabetes.

Burdock root side effects

Here're a few:

Burdock root is a natural remedy that has been used for centuries to treat various conditions. It’s safe for most people when it's taken in small doses, but there're some side effects to watch out for.

While no adverse reactions have been reported in humans, pure burdock extracts may cause mild stomach upset and skin irritation if taken orally or topically in large doses.

To avoid these reactions, follow the dosage instructions on the bottle carefully, and talk to your doctor before using this herb if you're pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking other medications that can interact with burdock root extract such as warfarin/coumadin.

How to Use

You can slice and cook it with other vegetables. (Image via Unsplash/Bozhin Karaivanov)

Burdock root can be found in health-food stores and Asian specialty stores. The fresh root is often used in stir-fries or stews — you can slice and cook it with other vegetables, or pickle it.

When buying burdock root, make sure it's very clean and free of dirt, sand, and insects. If the root has a hard skin, you should peel it before using it. If you don't like the skin on your burdock root, try peeling before using — then use the peeled part of the root in recipes that call for sliced or chopped burdock.

Burdock roots can stay fresh for several months if kept in a cool and well-ventilated area. Processed parts or slices should be stored in the refrigerator and used as soon as possible.

If you're looking for a way to improve your health and condition of your nervous system, burdock root is one of the best options available.

Burdock root benefits are many and varied. It has been used for centuries as a natural remedy for many different ailments, and today there'remany people who have benefited from it. Burdock root benefits, like aiding in digestion and circulation, can be enjoyed by anyone.

