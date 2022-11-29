How to Burn Belly Fat in Just 3 Weeks by Running?

If you're trying to lose weight, you might wonder whether running is the solution for you. Many people start running to help them slim down. You can expect to burn calories and excess body fat with a smart running programme. If you want to lose weight with a three-week running plan, though, there are other factors that will determine your level of success.

Many people start running to slim down in just three weeks. They enjoy it and wonder whether they should keep going or not. Well, if you're trying to lose weight, you might wonder whether running is the solution. The answer – not only can running help you lose weight quickly and conveniently – but it also has numerous other benefits in addition to weight loss.

How Can You Begin Running to Lose Weight?

You don't need a gym membership, personal trainer, or any special equipment to get started running. All you need is some comfortable shoes.

1) Start with a slow jog

If you try to start running after a long time of being a couch potato, you not only risk getting injured, but you will probably be so nauseous and miserable that you may want to throw those new sneakers away. Instead, start slow and easy, knowing that every day you will do a little better.

Try this routine: Run for one minute, then walk for one minute. Do it eight times, for a total of 16 minutes of exercise. Add more running and walking time as you get used to it.

In week 3, you will gradually increase your running or jogging time to two minutes, then 1-2 minutes of walking for a total of 30 minutes.

2) Focus on your diet

It's important to remember that running alone will not cause weight loss. You need to pay attention to how many calories you're ingesting as well. Studies have shown that people tend to overcompensate for their exercise by eating more food, especially sweets.

You might think that you need to eat more when you start exercising more. The truth, though, is that unless you're in serious training and running 45 minutes or more a day, you probably don’t need to add more energy to your diet.

3) Mix up your routine

If your weight loss has begun to plateau, adding new challenges to your running routine can help you get back on track. Try adding sprints or circuit training, or simply push yourself harder for a few minutes at a time during your run.

4) Find a workout friend

People who run with others are more likely to stick with their running routine. If you’re looking for a way to get more active and stay motivated, meeting up with a friend for a jog might just be the answer.

5) Setting up a goal

Whether you want to lose weight or just run a mile in less than ten minutes, setting tangible goals connected to your ultimate goal is sure to help you achieve it. If you're running faster and losing weight as a result of that, you're doing it right.

Will running alone help you lose weight?

Running is the best weight loss workout if you only have 30 minutes to exercise. You can burn more calories in a shorter period by doing running than any other exercise.

To get the most out of your 30 minutes, make sure to eat right, and exercise regularly. When you're trying to lose weight, you can't target a single area of the body — but running can help you burn fat, which in turn can help you lose inches overall.

The American Council on Exercise reports that running is the most efficient form of exercise, burning 13.2 calories per minute. Swimming burns nine calories per minute, tennis 6.9, and biking 6.4 (use these values to calculate how many calories you can burn per exercise session).

Takeaway

If you want to use running to lose weight, using interval sprints is a great way to create a fast and satisfying change in the body.

Remember that the best way to lose fat is through a combination of diet and exercise, so keep your calories low while following a sensible diet plan. On the days you don't run, remember to sit less, and move more throughout the day.

