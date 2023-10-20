How can a single therapy session impact your mental health?

Single therapy sessions, often referred to as one-off or stand-alone sessions, can indeed have a positive impact on mental health. Therapy, in its essence, is a significant tool in enhancing an individual's mental health and overall well-being. It exists as a glowing light for people struggling with their emotional, behavioral, and other psychological challenges.

The importance of therapy cannot be understated, and it offers a unique opportunity for personal growth and mental well-being. But what about single therapy sessions? Can they genuinely help improve mental health?

The significance of therapy can never be played down as it continues to provide distinct opportunities for self-recovery as well as overall wellness.

What is therapy?

Try picturing a person in your mind. A person with whom you can share the deepest of feelings, and experiences without any fear of judgment. This safe and non-intrusive space is therapy. In its nature, it's a professional relationship between the therapist and their clients.

The objective of the therapy process is to encourage personal development, resolution of internal conflicts, and learning ways to cope with various life circumstances.

Types of therapy include psychoanalysis, Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT), trauma therapy, and many more, each one of them uniquely geared toward addressing specific issues.

Can a single therapy session help improve my mental health?

It’s important to remember that single therapy sessions can have limitations, whereas ongoing therapy is usually suggested for addressing deep-rooted concerns. However, single therapy sessions provide unique benefits.

Single therapy sessions can offer immediate support and quick relief in times of crisis or emotional turmoil. Whenever you wish to approach or talk with someone, they exist as a safety net. However, it is important to set the expectation right and recognize that therapy is not equivalent to an emergency helpline.

In single sessions, therapists may guide you in having new outlooks and attaining inner clarity. They also offer healthier coping mechanisms, and help you in wiser decision-making. Therapists typically help in imparting practical skills in a single session. These skills include stress coping strategies or communication techniques, that can be practiced in everyday life.

For people who don't want to commit to ongoing therapy, a single session may be the first step in evaluation of whether the therapy is aligning with them. Typically, everyone is suited for therapy and should go for it.

Single sessions can greatly assist in lessening the stigma linked with therapy. They effectively demonstrate that therapy isn't just for long-term committed individuals but also can be a part of taking care of one's overall mental health in the moment. Finally, it gives you the clarity about if you need therapy.

Single sessions can provide great assistance in immediate support and guidance, while also promoting skills development. They may not be the go-to solution for everyone's mental complexities, yet they serve as a genuine promoting figure for mental health awareness.

Try to manage your expectations when you step into the room. Taking single therapy sessions is an act of self-empowerment and a wise choice on the way to a healthier and joyful life.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

