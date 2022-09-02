How Can Cycling Help You Lose Weight?

If you wish to get fitter, then cycling can definitely help you lose weight. It offers both emotional and physical benefits as it is effective and entertaining. You can easily integrate it into a hectic day. So, why wait?

Biking is a great aerobic exercise. Therefore, it enhances the heart rate and improves blood flow. The larger amount of oxygen carried helps strengthen your muscles. It helps in tempering your frayed nerves.

Additionally, it is an excellent exercise for weight loss by burning fat. There are, however, a few things you must know for an efficient bicycling workout to reduce weight.

In this post, we'll examine the methods for maximizing weight loss by bicycling.

How Does Cycling Promote Weight Loss?

Cycling for weight loss offers the following advantages.

1. Burns calories

According to a study conducted by the Harvard Medical School, bicycling at a steady pace of around 12 miles per hour can help someone who weighs about 155 pounds burn about 7 calories every minute.

This adds up to about 210 calories in 30 minutes. These numbers can help you get a sense of how much weight can you lose by cycling.

2. Tones Your Body

The rider's glutes, calves, quadriceps, and hamstrings firm up as a result of pedaling while cycling consistently, which is the first discernible difference. The act of riding a bicycle also engages one's core muscles. Cycling is a wonderful workout for losing weight on the stomach because it tones the core muscles that are located in the abdominal region.

Your resting metabolic rate increases as fat is gradually converted into muscles in the body. As a result, even when your body is resting, you burn more calories.

3. Is a Low-Impact Cardio

For fat and elderly people, walking or jogging can cause stiffness in the lower back, the knees, and the hips. On the other hand, bicycling allows one to enjoy the health benefits of exercise without putting too much stress on their bodies.

Cycling and Weight Loss: Tips to Follow

We have seen how cycling is a great strategy for achieving weight loss. It is more efficient in terms of calories burned if you go faster than at a leisurely pace.

Here are four crucial weight reduction tactics you can use with your biking routine if you want to shed a few pounds.

1. Start with a Level Surface

Try to start your riding journey outdoors on a level terrain. You can ride uphill using higher gears on your bicycle once your body has adapted to biking on a flat area. Initially, cycle for no longer than 20 to 30 minutes if you're a beginner, and then gradually increase your speed.

2. Stretch Before Hitting the Tracks

The importance of this cannot be overstated for cyclists who ride in the open. You should perform dynamic stretches before taking to the bike. It prepares your body for the high mechanical action. Further, if you ride on a rough road along your route, it could strain and injure your back. Stretching reduces the impact of such jolts. It is a good practice to stretch after the biking session, too.

3. Increase the Intensity Gradually

Slow pedaling won't likely make much of a difference in your goal to lose weight. You will, however, move closer to your weight loss objective if you force yourself to work harder and increase the intensity of your ride.

Your body needs more energy to cycle more quickly. Thus, you will burn more calories and lose more weight as you increase the amount of calories you expend.

Wrapping Up

Biking lets you move from the confines of home and enjoy an outdoor activity. The brilliant exercise allows you time with nature and helps get some sunshine. By getting you recommended daily allowance of vitamin D this way, you increase your metabolism and mood.

Cross-training can be right for you if you dislike doing one kind of fitness activity. By switching your workouts, you may make them more interesting.

For instance, you might get on your bike and go for a lengthy outdoor ride one day, then go to the gym the next day to do weights.

