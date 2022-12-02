Cinnamon is considered to be one of the prized spices, as it has many health benefits, which also includes helping lose belly fat. Recently, cinnamon has been gaining popularity, especially among gym goers, both due to its medicinal properties and weight loss benefits.

Fat that's accumulated around the belly is known as visceral fat, which is different from fat stored elsewhere, also known as subcutaneous fat. Visceral fat is a threat to the body's overall health and fitness, as it increases risk of chronic illnesses such as diabetes and cardiovascular problems. That makes losing visceral fat very important for maintaining the body's well-being.

In this article, we will discuss how cinnamon can help you lose belly fat along with providing numerous other health benefits.

How Cinnamon Can Help You to Lose Belly Fat

A Japanese study published in 2012 showed that the active compound present in cinnamon, also known as cinnamaldehyde, helps in losing visceral fat in mice. The study found that cinnamaldehyde led to the stimulation of metabolism in their body which helped in losing belly fat.

Studies have shown that cinnamon helps lose belly fat through various mechanisms such as regulating blood sugar level, keeping you satiated for longer periods, boosting metabolism, and controlling your appetite.

However, you cannot target a specific body part or region to lose weight with any diet or exercise regimen. Cinnamon can help you manage your overall weight, which will eventually result in reducing belly fat. A study on large population groups is still required to better understand how cinnamon can help in losing belly fat.

However, relying solely on cinnamon will not help you lose belly fat. Rather, cinnamon can aid you in losing fat if you couple it with your regular exercise routine and nutritional diet.

A teaspoon of cinnamon is filled with antioxidants, fiber, energy, fat, and protein. The presence of protein and fiber can keep you satiated for a longer period and help in avoiding snacking in between meals. Cinnamon is also filled with minerals and vitamins such as calcium, magnesium, vitamin K, and more, which makes it highly beneficial for health.

Cinnamon can be easily incorporated into your diet routine, which will enable you to enjoy the numerous benefits it provides. You can easily include cinnamon in your beverages such as coffee or tea for additional flavoring.

You can even cook cinnamon in your food as a spice, or mix it with cereal or oatmeal in the morning. So, the inclusion of cinnamon in your diet to lose belly fat does not require any extra effort or time on your part.

Health Benefits of Cinnamon

Here are some other health benefits provided by cinnamon, apart from losing belly fat, if you consume it regularly:

Improved Gut Health – Cinnamon can help in improving the overall digestive function. which will enhance gut health. When consumed regularly, cinnamon can also help provide relief from flatulence, irritable bowel syndrome, and diarrhea.

Managing Diabetes – Cinnamon is good for improving insulin sensitivity in the body, which can help in regulating blood sugar level through enhancing the response of the hormone insulin. Regular consumption of cinnamon can also help in reducing risk of diabetes.

Reduced Inflammation – Cinnamon is also rich in antioxidants, which help in reducing inflammation. That can aid in weight loss.

Bottom Line

Cinnamon can aid in the weight loss process by enhancing metabolism, keeping the body full for longer, and improving blood sugar level.

Cinnamon can help you speed up the weight loss process rather than directly helping you lose belly fat. Cinnamon coupled with a nutritional diet and regular exercise can eventually lead to belly fat loss.

