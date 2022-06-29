How to Do Chin, Chest, and Knees Pose (Ashtanga Namaskara) in Yoga: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Chin, chest, and knee pose, also known as Ashtanga Namaskara, is a simple and dynamic yoga pose that has gained popularity because of the multitude of benefits it provides. This pose is also known as an eight-limbed salutation because eight points of your body touch the ground: forehead or chin, chest, two feet, two hands, and two knees.

Ashtanga Namaskara is beginner-friendly and will help in building arm strength and providing warm-ups for the backbends.

How to Do Chin, Chest, and Knees Pose or Ashtanga Namaskara in Yoga

Stand on all fours (both hands and knees) on the ground with hands underneath the shoulders and knees underneath your hips. Remember to breathe evenly throughout the pose.

Gradually bring your chin and chest towards the floor, and bring your shoulders right above your hands.

Position your elbows alongside your body, and your butt should remain high with the toes tucked under. The position of your body should look like an inchworm.

Hold this pose for a few breaths.

Gradually exit the pose by raising your chin and chest while untucking your toes and extending your legs. This will look similar to the low cobra pose.

Relax.

Tips and Techniques for Chin, Chest, and Knees Pose

Though the chin, chest, and knee pose is beginner-friendly, it might look a bit complicated as it works on your whole body. Here are a few tips and techniques that will help you achieve this pose correctly and avoid any injuries in the process.

While doing this pose, stick the elbows close to your rib cage while they are pointing towards the heels.

Do not bring your hips to the floor and keep them lifted high. Try to angle your stomach from ninety degrees to your thighs.

Move into the position of Ashtanga Namaskara in a slow and deliberate manner rather than just collapsing into it.

As always, breathing tends to be a crucial aspect of any yoga pose. While doing this pose, keep breathing evenly. If you feel like you are not able to breathe smoothly, exit the pose and try again.

Health Benefits of Chin, Chest, and Knees Pose

Ashtanga Namaskara provides several health advantages, including:

Improved Flexibility and Posture

This pose can be considered a balancing exercise that creates high pressure around the muscles of the spine and neck. Active stimulation of these muscles provides for a better range of movement along with improving the stability of the body.

When all eight points of the body meet the ground, the natural shape of the spine is maintained. This will help in improving mobility and flexibility. The chin, chest, and knees pose will also help relieve pain in the back.

Strengthen Your Muscles

This yoga pose will help in stretching the muscles of your neck, hip, back, and toes. This enables the strengthening of the muscles of the core, chest, and knees. The pressure created on the arms and shoulders by the Ashtanga Namaskara pose will help in strengthening the triceps and biceps.

Prepares You for Healthier Lifestyles

Overall, the chin, chest, and knee pose will enable you to lead a better life by providing both physical and emotional benefits. It will help in providing mental stability, building confidence, toning muscles, and increasing the blood flow of the body. This pose will help warm up the body and prepare you for more complex yoga poses.

Common Mistake While Performing Chin, Chest, and Knees Pose

Use a slow and controlled motion, and use your back muscles to lower your body towards the floor. Relax from the pose if you feel any pain or discomfort. Avoid straining your shoulders, elbows, wrists, neck, and arms.

You should not do the Ashtanga Namaskara pose if you are pregnant or suffering from carpal tunnel syndrome.

Bottom Line

The Ashtanga Namaskara pose tends to provide several advantages to the mind and body. However, be cautious of the techniques and common mistakes mentioned above to avoid any injuries and get the most out of the pose.

