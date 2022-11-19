How Do You Choose the Best Time to Do Yoga?

When a beginner decides to practice yoga, he or she may wonder what time of day is best for yoga. Many yoga enthusiasts recommend that you start your morning with yoga because it energizes your body and mind. You might also hear some people telling you that evening or before bed is ideal because yoga is a form of stress-relieving practice that removes all tension between the mind and body.

The best time to do yoga is when it fits into your schedule and matches your body's rhythms. The experts can give you some ideas about the best time for yoga, but in the end, it's up to you!

Morning Yoga

Some yogis believe that first thing in the morning is the best time for asana practice. They say that early morning sunlight, especially if it's filtered through a tree's leaves or through a window, has a calming effect on one's mind and body.

For many people, the morning is a great time to do yoga. They feel more energetic and clearheaded throughout the day. If you have a predictable schedule, it may be easier for you to stick with a morning routine. Some people find that they have more energy to exercise in the morning compared to later in the day.

Morning is the best time to practice energetic poses to wake up your body and mind. Some examples of energizing yoga poses include: sun salutations, backbends like wheel poses, and inversions like headstands or handstand.

Afternoon Yoga

If you practice yoga in the afternoon after a busy morning, you will be less stressed and more hungry when dinner time rolls around. If you prefer to practice between mealtimes, wait about 2–3 hours after eating before doing yoga.

If you work on your flexibility at the end of the day, your muscles may warm up more and therefore be more pliable than when you start working on them early in the morning. That may make it easier to get some stretching done.

Getting your yoga practice in the afternoon can give you the best of both worlds. If you have an active job, it’s a good time to do vigorous practice that will invigorate you. But if you need to relax before bedtime, evening yoga poses can also calm your mind and body.

Evening Yoga

After a long day, an evening yoga routine can help you relax and wind down. A calming bedtime ritual that includes a few of your favorite poses may help you get better sleep.

Try poses like standing wide-legged forward fold, garland pose, goddess pose, seated spinal twist, or happy baby pose to relax and get a good night's rest.

Which Is the Best Time to Practice Yoga?

When it comes to practicing yoga, everyone has a different opinion on when is best. For many people, going early in the morning is best because it helps them focus on themselves and their practice for the whole day.

Others like to go later in the day so that they can focus on work after their practice. The best time to do yoga is when you feel comfortable doing it.

When deciding on a time of day for yoga, notice how you feel after trying each pose in the morning, at noon, and in the evening. You may find that you're more energetic in the morning but tighter than usual. In the evening, you may feel limber but more tired. Ultimately, it will come down to personal preference.

It's important to find a time of day that works for you if you want to establish a home-practice. Practitioners often prefer a morning routine because it helps them ease into their day, while practitioners who work regular business hours often prefer an evening practice because it helps them destress after work.

