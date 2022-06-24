What Is the Ear Pressure Pose (Karnapidasana) In Yoga? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The ear pressure pose (Karnapidasana) is basically a variation of the Plough pose or Halasana.

It's a calming pose and is considered one of the most significant inversion yoga poses. When done correctly, Karnapidasana benefits several muscles, including the lower back, glutes, core, hamstring, neck, hips, arms and shoulders.

It's an advanced hip-opener pose that requires your legs to be bent at the knees and placed on the sides of your ears. Your feet should be flat and kept together on the floor.

The ear pressure pose is not considered an asana for beginners, as it requires great flexibility as well as body balance. Therefore, it's generally included in advanced sessions of yoga.

How to do ear pressure pose (Karnapidasana) in yoga? Correct form and technique:

Start by lying down on your back on the floor or yoga mat. Keep your hands at your sides in a resting position.

Inhale, and begin to lift your legs off the mat. Lift your legs together in the air, and on an exhale, extend them over your head.

When pulling your legs in the air, make sure to lift your hips too. Use your hands for support, and push your legs together upwards.

Bend your knees slightly while keeping them together, and lower them down to your chin.

Once your knees reach the chin, try to widen them, and put them on the floor on both sides of your head.

Press your knees against your ears gentl,y and feel the stretch.

Once you are balanced in this position, stretch both your arms, and allow them to rest on the mat with your palms facing inward.

Hold the pose for 20 seconds, and slowly roll out your body to the starting position.

Repeat.

Important Beginner Tips

Consider the following tips when doing the ear pressure pose:

Always do a quick warm-up and other preparatory asanas before doing the Karnapidasana.

Do not eat at least an hour before this yoga pose.

If you feel too much pressure on your back and neck, try keeping a folded blanket or a cushion under your shoulders to make the exercise more comfortable.

Do not move your neck while doing this pose; keep your neck neutral and relaxed.

Always perform this yoga pose slowly to avoid any pain or muscle injury. Do not rush.

If your knees are unable to come to the floor, you can keep them up till they come down naturally.

Benefits of Practicing Ear Pressure Pose in Yoga

The primary benefit of this advanced inversion pose is that it stretches the back, shoulders, neck, hamstrings and glutes. Apart from that, the Karnapidasana also offers other advantages, including:

Improves breathing

Enhances mental health and concentration power

Aids in problems related to infertility.

You may try different variations of Karnapidasana to enhance the intensity of this pose. For simple variations, you may try the Plough pose or Halasana, but to make it more challenging; you may try doing the Ashtanga-yoga version or back somersault or Chakrasana.

Whatever variations you opt for, keep in mind to perform them correctly, and always work under a certified yoga instructor.

Common Mistakes

Here are some common mistakes while doing this pose:

Moving your head side-to-side

When doing this yoga asana, there will be some weight on your neck, which will force you to move your head.

It's fine to move your shoulders a bit if you feel a lot of pressure on your neck, but don't move your head continuously. To avoid doing so, place a blanket under your shoulders for support and to help keep your head stable.

Precautions

As the ear pressure pose is an inversion movement, it should not be attempted by people who have blood pressure or cardiovascular diseases. Pregnant women should avoid doing this asana, as it presses the stomach. This yoga pose is also not recommended if you have injuries to your neck or legs. If you experience pain or discomfort, immediately come out of the pose.

Once you are well-versed with the correct form of the ear pressure pose, you can add it to your everyday yoga routine to reap its benefits. However, it's recommended to perform this pose under the guidance of a yoga instructor to ensure you perform it correctly and to avoid any type of injury.

This asana is a great way to enjoy relaxation and calmness while stretching your entire body.

