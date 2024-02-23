How effective is a homemade mouthwash?

A homemade mouthwash can be made as effective as the one you buy from your nearest store if you are using the right ingredients in the right quantities.

Mouthwashes are a part of our dental routine and oral hygiene, as they help us freshen our breath and eliminate bad odor from the mouth. That can be caused by eating certain foods like garlic or ginger or because of other underlying conditions, leading to fowl smell in the mouth.

If you are tired of buying mouthwashes and want to make your version of homemade mouthwash for your next oral rinse, you can do so with simple household ingredients and recipes.

A mouthwash usually contains fluoride, which can help you fight cavities, give you whiter teeth and also remove tar and plaque. Let's now see what homemade mouthwashes can do.

Homemade mouthwash recipes

#1 Salt and hot water (The oldest recipe for mouthwash)

Rinse your mouth with salt and hot water (Image by partystock on Freepik)

You can use salt when you’re making a mouthwash, along with hot water to rinse your mouth, as it can make the mouth more alkaline.

Salt is also good for teeth and provides them with key minerals. A mix of salt and hot water has been used for ages in households. As salt is a preservative, it will make your mouthwash last even longer.

#2 Clove mouthwash

Clove oil for the clove mouthwash recipe (Image by Freepik)

Clove mouthwash, made with clove oil, is known for its anti-inflammatory and analgesic nature. It can treat throat pain and mouth ulcers.

To make this mouthwash at home, you need some clove oil infused in water inside a glass bottle. The next step is to take the container and give it a good shake, after which you will have your mouthwash ready within seconds.

This ingredient is used in Ayurveda to improve oral hygiene and is also used in making toothpaste.

#3 Baking soda mouthwash

Cleanse your mouthwash with these homemade mouthwashes (Image by benzoix on Freepik)

This is an easy-to-make one. You will need to add a teaspoon of baking soda and hot water to a cup.

Next, you need to mix it well to have your mouthwash ready. Do not swallow this mixture when you are rinsing your mouth. Nevertheless, cleaning your mouth with baking soda can neutralize all the acids and also clean the teeth and enamel by killing the bacteria that cause tooth decay, odor and gum disease.

#4 Peppermint oil mouthwash

Peppermint oil (Image by Stefan Rodriguez/Unsplash)

Peppermint is known for its flavor, as there's menthol in peppermint oil, which gives a refreshing feel.

It's the same feeling you have after you chew on mint. To make this mouthwash, you need filtered water, a spoonful of baking soda and a few drops of this oil. You can use this diluted version directly on your gums and even use it when brushing, but it’s better not to apply it without diluting it.

Advantages and effectiveness of homemade mouthwashes

Use essential oils, to make your mouthwashes at home (Image by jcomp on Freepik)

#1 Cost-effective

It's usually very cheap to make a homemade mouthwash rather than buying from the supermarket, as the overall cost-cutting is a lot. So, if you are looking to save some money, make one at home, and use a healthier and fresher mouthwash.

#2 Alcohol-free

Most mouthwashes available in the market have alcohol, which can dry the mouth and produce less mucus, leading to more bad breath once the effect of the mouthwash fades.

Using homemade mouthwash can be more effective if you are suffering from dry mouth or xerostomia, as it's alcohol-free and will prevent the gums from burning or the mouth from getting dried up.

#3 Choosing your ingredients

When you are making a mouthwash at home, you can choose the raw materials and make it according to your taste.

Moreover, if you are allergic to something, you can substitute that ingredient, which you cannot do in the case of ready-made mouthwashes.

#4 No preservatives

There are no preservatives or added colors, chemicals or flavors when you make one at home. The color comes from the oil or ingredients that you use and does not cause any harm because it is natural, which makes it even safer for children.

Do not forget to brush twice daily, and use a tongue cleaner to remove the plaque build-up, after which you can have a nice oral rinse with your homemade mouthwash.