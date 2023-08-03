How to enhance your shoulder range of motion

Are you ready to unlock the true potential of your shoulder? In this article, we dive into the amazing world of shoulder range of motion and learn how to boost your flexibility, maintain normal ROM and achieve that perfect shoulder external rotation.

What is range of motion in the shoulder?

Range of motion (Image via Freepik/Diana.Grystku)

Alright, let's start with the basics. Shoulder range of motion refers to the incredible flexibility and movement capacity of the shoulder joint. It's like the shoulder's superpower, allowing you to reach, lift and do all the awesome movements you love.

Why should you maintain shoulder range of motion?

Shoulder flexion (Image via Freepik)

Shoulder flexion range of motion is all about lifting your arm forward and upward. Imagine you're reaching out to grab something from the highest shelf in the grocery store.

It's important to maintain normal shoulder range of motion for everyday activities and to prevent any stiffness or discomfort. Regular exercises and stretches can keep those shoulders happy and healthy.

Top exercises to boost shoulder range of motion

Stretches (Image via Freepik/Cookie_Studio)

Here are some super-effective exercises to enhance your shoulder's range of motion:

Shoulder circle: Stand tall, and make gentle circles with your arms, first clockwise and then counterclockwise. Feel the freedom in your shoulders as you move!

Doorway stretch: Stand in a doorway. Bend your elbow 90 degrees, and place your forearm against the door frame. Lean forward gently to feel the stretch in the chest and shoulders. Hold it, and feel the tension melt away.

Stretch high: Raise both arms overhead, and interlace your fingers. Reach up as high as you can while lengthening your spine. Ah, that feels so good.

Shoulder blade squeeze: Sit or stand with your back straight and shoulders relaxed. Squeeze the shoulder blades together. Hold for a few seconds, and release. Repeat to strengthen those back muscles.

Arm swing: Swing your arms forward and backward like a pendulum, increasing the range of motion with each swing. Swing, swing, swing.

Arm circle: Extend your arms out to the sides, and make small circles with your fingertips. Gradually increase the circle size for an extra challenge.

Shoulder flexor stretch: Stretch your arm across your chest, and gently pull it closer to your body with the opposite hand. Feel the stretch in your shoulder, and hold it for a sweet release.

Resistance band pull-part: Hold a resistance band in front of you at shoulder level, and slowly pull it apart to the sides. Your shoulders will thank you for this fabulous stretch.

Child's pose: Start on all fours, and sit back on your heels, reaching your arms forward. Feel the stretch in the shoulders, and enjoy the moment of relaxation.

Shoulder rotation with a stick: Hold a stick or broom handle with both hands behind your back. Gently lift the stick upward and downward to enhance shoulder rotation.

Be patient. Stay consistent with your exercises, and embrace the progress you make. Your shoulder journey is unique, and with dedication, you will achieve remarkable results.