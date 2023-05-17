Mastering shoulder flexion: Unlocking upper body mobility for strength and flexibility

When it comes to overall upper body mobility and strength, shoulder flexion plays a key role. Whether you're reaching for something on a high shelf or performing an overhead lift at the gym, having good shoulder flexion is essential.

In this article, we explore the importance of shoulder elevation, key muscles involved and effective exercises to improve forward flexion of the shoulder joint. So, let's dive in and unlock the potential of shoulder elevation.

Understanding shoulder flexion muscles

These muscles let you elevate the arms. (Image via Freepik)

Shoulder flexion refers to the movement of raising the arm forward and upward, bringing it closer to the front of your body. This action involves the contraction and coordination of various muscles around the shoulder joint.

It's crucial for everyday activities like reaching, lifting and throwing, as well as for athletes and fitness enthusiasts who engage in overhead movements.

Key muscles involved in shoulder flexion

Several muscles work together to perform shoulder elevation effectively. The primary muscles responsible for this movement include the anterior deltoid, pectoralis major and the long head of the biceps brachii.

Additionally, supporting muscles like the coracobrachialis, biceps brachialis and serratus anterior contribute to stability and proper functioning of the shoulder during flexion.

Exercises to improve shoulder flexion

Exercises to improve mobility (Image via Freepik/Katemangostar)

1) Shoulder flexion stretch

To do the exercise, place your feet shoulder-width apart while standing tall and extending one arm straight out in front at shoulder height and the palm facing down. With the other hand, slowly move the arm across your body till the front of the shoulder feels sufficiently stretched.

Repeat the stretch on the opposite side while holding it for 20-30 seconds. Perform two or three sets on each side.

2) Seated dumbbell shoulder press

Place a dumbbell in each hand with the palms facing front, and sit on a bench. Start by bending the arms at a 90-degree angle so that the elbows are at shoulder level.

When the arms are completely stretched above, lift the dumbbells up. Return the dumbbells to the starting position slowly. Do three sets of 8–12 repetitions.

3) Standing resistance band shoulder flexion

Place a dumbbell in each hand with the palms facing front, and sit on a bench. Start by bending your arms at a 90-degree angle so that the elbows are at shoulder level.

When the arms are completely stretched above, lift the dumbbells up. Return the dumbbells to the starting position slowly. Do three sets of 8–12 repetitions.

4) Cable front raise

Place yourself in front of a cable machine that has a handle attachment at waist level. Take an overhand grip on the handle.

Lift the cable handle forward and upward while keeping the elbows slightly bent till the arms are parallel to the ground. In a controlled manner, bring the handle back to its starting position. Complete three sets of 8–12 reps.

5) Yoga downward facing dog

With your feet hip-width apart and hands shoulder-width apart, begin in the push-up position.

To reate an inverted V shape with your body, push your hips up and back. As you actively drive your torso towards the thighs, keeping the arms straight. Hold the pose for 30 seconds to a minute, relaxing the shoulders and concentrating on deep breathing.

Having optimal shoulder elevation is essential for performing daily activities with ease and maximizing your athletic potential.

By incorporating the aforementioned exercises in your fitness routine, you can strengthen the muscles involved in the shoulder and improve overall upper body mobility.

Remember to listen to your body; start with lighter weights or resistance bands, and gradually progress as you build strength.

