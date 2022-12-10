It's no secret that working out can help you get in shape and live longer, but many people avoid it, as they hate to exercise.

Many think that to get the benefits of exercise, you have to spend hours at the gym or run for miles on end — but there are many ways to work out that are more enjoyable than that.

Best Ways to Stay Fit and Healthy If You Hate To Exercise

Hate to exercise? Here are some ideas for how you can add variety to your workout routine so that it doesn't feel like a chore.

1) Find a workout buddy

Having a workout buddy can be great for many reasons for those who hate to exercise.

Having someone to work out makes the time go faster, which can help you get into the habit of exercising. You can also motivate each other, and hold each other accountable. You will both feel guilty if you don't show up or skip a workout session.

Here's how to find your perfect fit:

Look for someone who has similar goals as you do, whether that's weight loss or improving fitness .

Find someone who lives near by so that it's easy to meet up at least once a week (and maybe more often).

2) Make it fun

If you want to get in shape, you have to find a workout that makes you happy. If you hate to exercise, or even if the idea of working out makes you tired and nauseous, it's not going to be a good experience for you. So make sure that whatever exercise routine/workout plan you choose is something that sounds like fun.

Here are some examples:

Taking leisurely walks with your dog every day

Hiking through the mountains on vacation

Going swimming at the beach with friends

3) Take it outside

If you hate to exercise, try doing some bodyweight exercises in your local park or at a playground.

You can do squats, lunges, burpees, jumping jacks, bench dips, planks, and push-ups on a monkey bar or other equipment. Resistance bands are another option to add even more variety.

Getting outside is a great way to make your workout more enjoyable. You will reap the benefits of fresh air and sunshine with more energy throughout the day, not to mention that getting in a workout can be an uplifting experience on its own.

4) Make it social

If your only motivation to exercise is the hope of fitting into skinny jeans, it's important to remember that the only way you will be able to stick with an exercise routine is by finding a way to make it fun and engaging.

One of the best ways to do that is by finding a workout partner or class that can provide some company while burning calories if you hate to exercise.

So, find a workout buddy, or join an adult sports league in town where people are there to have fun and improve their skills rather than compete against each other for glory (and money).

5) Listen to music

Music is a great way to get in the mood for those who hate to exercise. If you have a playlist that makes you feel enthusiastic and energetic, load it up, and hit play. The right music can help put your mind in the right place, making it easier to enjoy your workout.

If there's one thing fitness experts can agree on, it's this: there are no bad types of exercise.

Whether you're into running, cycling, swimming, yoga or weight lifting, or any combination of them — the key is being active in some way every day. So even if something seems boring at first (say, biking instead of running), don't write off an activity just because it doesn't immediately appeal to you. Give yourself time to find out how much fun there really is in working up a sweat.

Working out doesn't need to be a chore — you just need to find the right fit for you

When it comes to exercise, you need to find a workout that fits your personality and goals. A workout routine that works for one person might not be the best fit for another.

It’s important to consider what you want out of working out and what keeps you motivated if you hate to exercise. If your goal is weight loss, cardio workouts like running or cycling are great options.

If you just want to get toned up, strength training is probably better for you. Strength training (like lifting weights) can help build muscle mass so that when those muscles shrink with age, they won’t look saggy — and building muscle mass can also help reduce overall fat.

If your schedule doesn't leave much room for going to classes at the gym but you still want some kind of formalized physical activity, there are plenty of resources available online — including videos showing moves similar to those found in classes like yoga or Pilates.

