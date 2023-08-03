How to Feel Happy: A Dose of Joy to Enhance Your Wellness

How to feel happy? There is no straight-forward way to answer this question. While the question is simple, most people struggle to find the answer in today's day and age. Our generation is perhaps at the most risk of developing mental health issues, given the rise of several personal complexities, environmental difficulties, and rapid advances in technology.

While our technology is moving forward, it seems that our emotions are falling behind. It is not only unhappy people who deserve a chance to feel happy, but everyone and anyone in general. What keeps one away from experiencing positive emotions can be different for each individual. However, what keeps us together is the ability to experience these mutlifarious happy emotions.

To feel happy, some of us have to find a reason, while others feel happy for no reason. (Image via Vecteezy/ Vecteezy)

How to Be Happy When Depressed?

How to feel happy when feeling depressed? (Image via Vecteezy/ Decha Huyaai)

Major Depressive Disorder is a serious mental health condition. It is not the same as feeling sad and can have serious consequences for your health. While severe depression can leave a hole in your happiness tank, you can slowly learn to heal.

It is essential to remain realistic about this with yourself and others around you. For instance, avoid saying to yourself and others around you "Don't be sad, be happy." There are certain things you should not say to someone who has depression, since it can further exacerbate their feelings of hopelessness.

If you are trying to feel happy, it is essential to stay connected to those who you share a positive bond with. Try to talk to them about what you are going through and how depression feels like. You can also opt to join support groups as a resource to enhance your mood. Seeing others experiencing similar symptoms can help you feel better, if not happy.

Engaging in any physical activity can help you feel better. The goal is to help you move, get some fresh air, and encourage yourself to do something. The goal is not to make you a gym champion. When we experience depression, we forget to celebrate our small wins and focus on what is not working for us.

Setting realistic goals helps you to see progress gradually. However, setting unrealistic goals can demotivate you from trying. By giving yourself opportunities, you opt for a choice to experience happiness.

Why Is Happiness Important? Why Should I Feel Happy?

Why is it important to feel happy? Why should I choose it today? (Image via Getty/ Getty)

In the way that our physical health is incomplete without our internal systems, our emotional and psychological health is also incomplete without happiness. You would be surprised to know that a dose of happiness actually keeps the doctor away.

Some studies have pointed out the strong positive correlation between being happy and living a longer life. The correlation is impacted by various factors, but the logic is simple. If you are happy, you are likely to work towards improving your lifestyle and health choices.

Happy individuals generally display higher level of resilience. They are better equipped to cope with life's challenges and setbacks and see them as opportunities. Some people may call them unrealistic, but due to their mindset they are able to cross barriers and protect their mental health.

You are also likely to have more connections and relationships as a consequence of being happy. We have become bitter people. We make mean comments, try to bring others down, and make fun of happy people. Unfortunately, in the long run, we become distant from each other and create higher barriers. Happiness, on the other hand, fosters community feeling and empathy. There are many ways to achieve happiness, which can help not only you but also others around you.

If happiness seems like a big task for you, try laughing it out and explore the surprising benefits of laughing for your emotional well-being. Being happy is indeed a rewarding experience.

In understanding how to be happy with yourself, you choose to discover new pathways to well-being. You give yourself reasons to not just survive, but to live a fuller life. If you are not able to feel happy today, remember that no one or nothing can take away happinesss and joy from you.

You will always have the ability to feel happy, and you will always have an option to choose joy. It is easier said than done, but there are many tools and support systems that can allow you to feel happy and calm.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

