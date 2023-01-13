How to Get Constipation Relief Immediately

Constipation relief methods can often come across as confusing, as there are a number of ways one can try to get themselves to poop. The tricky part is that some methods may work like a wonder for you, while being ineffective for somebody else.

Maintaining proper bowel movements has become a difficult task to accomplish nowadays. Most people seem to be suffering from one or the other cases of IBS, constipation or other common gut issues. The rise in the incidence of these problems is mostly due to a sedentary lifestyle, unbalanced eating habits, and less water consumption, although in some cases you may be doing all the right things, yet suffer from irregular bowel movements.

Constipation can cause bloating and discomfort (Image via Pexels @Cottonbro Studio)

Constipation relief is something that you will have to experiment with and understand for yourself, following the needs and requirements of your body. The two main reasons for constipation are a low-fiber diet and dehydration. However, constipation can also be an indicator of an underlying health issue.

If you have less than three bowel movements per week, it may be advisable to consult a doctor. Meanwhile, read on to learn some simple remedies for constipation relief that you can check out yourself to see what works for you.

How to get Immediate Constipation Relief at Home

Have you been unable to poop for the past two days and are feeling bloated and lethargic? It may be time for you to employ some immediate constipation relief remedies at home.

1) Drink Some Water

More often than not, constipation is a result of dehydration. Too little water in your body will cause the stool to harden, which makes it difficult for it to pass through the intestines. Regular bowel movements require adequate hydration.

If you are constipated, then try having 1-2 glasses of water to speed things up. You can even have some warm water on an empty stomach every morning to regularize your bowel movements.

One of the simplest ways to relieve constipation is to drink water (Image via Pexels @Pixabay)

2) Try the Squatting Position

If you are feeling the need to poop but having difficulty pushing it out, bring a small footstool with you into the bathroom. Putting your feet up on a stool in front of the toilet can help you poop without straining. This is because your body will be in a squatting position, as opposed to a seated one.

3) Massage Your Colon

Manually rubbing or massaging your colon can help stimulate contractions in your intestines that will make you poop. This is usually helpful if the constipation is caused by the slow movement of stool through the intestines.

An early morning cup of tea or coffee is one of the best constipation relief remedies (Image via Pexels @Bianca Gasparoto)

4) Try Herbal Teas or Coffee

Caffeinated coffee can stimulate the gut in the same way that a meal can. Coffee can stimulate the muscles of the digestive system, helping relieve constipation. Small amounts of soluble fibers may also be present in coffee, which may help to maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria and thereby prevent constipation.

However, those who suffer from IBS should avoid coffee as it can exacerbate the problem. Some herbal tea combinations also work to regularize bowel movements in people.

Some Foods to Relieve Constipation Quickly

You can get relief from constipation by consuming foods high in fiber. Here are some examples:

Oats

Whole or durum wheat pasta

Fibrous fruits, such as apples and bananas

Whole grain bread or cereal

Fibrous vegetables, such as cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, and leafy greens

Brown rice

Split peas

Beans and lentils

Nuts like pecans, walnuts, and almonds

However, drink a lot of water with these foods so that they can easily move through your gut. Eating high fiber food and not drinking enough water can also result in constipation. Check out these foods that help with constipation.

A high fiber oats breakfast may just be your best bet to get rid of constipation (Image via Pexels @Jeshoots)

Immediate Constipation Relief for Adults

Check out the following ways in which adults can get immediate constipation relief:

1) Fiber Supplement

If a lack of fiber in your diet is what's causing your constipation, there are plenty of fibre supplements you can take that are proven to work. A fiber supplement will bulk up your stool and help create pressure in your intestine to move it out of the body. Some common supplements are calcium polycarbophil (FiberCon), psyllium (Metamucil, Konsyl) and methylcellulose (Citrucel).

2) Laxative Stimulant

Laxative stimulants are a type of medicine that work by squeezing the intestines to force a bowel movement. These usually take 6-12 hours to work, and shouldn't be used unless all other constipation relief methods have been exhausted. Laxatives are meant for severe constipation that doesn't respond to other treatments. Some options include Biascodyl (Dulcolax, Ducodyl, Correctol) and Senna Sennosides (Senokot).

Try including some high fiber fruits in your diet (Image via Pexels @Antoni Shkraba)

3) Lubricant Laxative

Lubricant laxatives work by giving the walls of your intestines and stool mass a smooth, lubricative coating. This makes it easier for stool to pass more easily through your colon and leave your body.

4) Stool Softeners

One common cause of constipation is dehydration, which can cause stools to become hard. The stool can be made softer using a stool softener, like docusate sodium (Colace) or docusate calcium (Surfak), that works by drawing water out of the intestines. The stool will move through the intestines with greater ease when you do this.

You can also check out these simple and easy exercises to help with constipation.

Newborn Constipation Relief: How to Treat it?

Ask a medical professional for advice if your infant appears to be constipated. When a baby starts eating solid foods, infant constipation frequently develops. Consider making small dietary changes for your baby if they appear to be constipated:

Water, 100% apple, prune or pear juice

Pureed peas or prunes, whole wheat, barley or multigrain cereals

These are high fiber solid foods that will help provide immediate constipation relief for babies.

Nuts and dry fruits are a good source of fiber in the diet (Image via Pexels @Mushtaq Hussain)

Natural Constipation Relief

Taking probiotics, for example, may help with constipation treatment and prevention. Taking these supplements has been linked to an increase in bowel movements in some research. In most cases, taking a probiotic won't hurt you, but there are exceptions. For example, they shouldn't be used by people who have compromised immune systems.

Additionally, before taking any herbal teas to relieve constipation, you should consult a doctor as these can interfere with other OTC medications you may be using.

Constipation can be quite unpleasant to deal with and has a variety of underlying causes. If constipation persists, you should consult your doctor to determine the cause and develop a successful treatment plan.

Poll : 0 votes