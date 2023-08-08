How to get rid of after-workout soreness in legs: 7 effective ways that can help  

After-workout soreness, especially in the legs, is one of the most unpleasant side effects of workouts.

For many exercisers, muscle soreness can be mild, but, for some, it can be extremely painful and uncomfortable. While muscle soreness can be really frustrating, it doesn’t have to stop you from exercising.

Thankfully, there are several things you can do to treat and prevent muscle soreness in the legs. From stretching the leg muscles and practicing foam rolling to consuming anti-inflammatory foods and keeping yourself hydrated, there're a variety of things you can do to ease muscle soreness.

Ways to alleviate after-workout soreness

Fed up with sore legs after workout? Here are seven excellent ways to help you recover from muscle soreness:

#1 Always stretch

Stretching can ease muscle soreness in legs. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

Stretching is one of the best ways to soothe sore leg muscles and prevent injuries. Regular stretching not only reduces after-workout soreness but also improves flexibility, range of motion and enhances muscle blood flow.

Additionally, it may boost overall sports performance and prevent soreness and injuries in the future.

#2 Use a foam roller

Do your legs hurt after a workout? If yes, foam rolling the quadriceps and hamstrings could help.

Foam rolling the leg muscles can be an effective way to ease after-workout soreness. Foam rollers have become a very popular and beneficial recovery technique that not only helps with soreness but reduces pain, too. Rolling can soften tight hamstring or other leg muscles and tissues and offer quick relaxation.

While foam rolling before an exercise session can loosen up muscles and help work out more effectively, doing it after a workout session can aid in muscle recovery and strengthening.

#3 Get a massage

Massage can reduce after-workout soreness. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

Massages can also help you get relief from after-workout soreness. In fact, studies also suggest that a post-workout massage could eliminate muscle soreness and pain by reducing inflammation.

Moreover, a massage can stimulate muscle blood flow in the legs and promote muscle repair and function.

#4 Consume specific foods for muscle soreness

Muscle soreness after a workout can also be reduced by consuming certain foods, especially ones that have anti-inflammatory properties.

Examples may include green leafy vegetables, tomatoes, fatty fish, nuts and fruits, particularly berries. These anti-inflammatory foods relieve after-workout soreness and may also help ease muscle pain and tightness in the lower body.

#5 Apply essential oils

Essential oils can help alleviate muscle soreness. (Photo via Pexels/doTERRA International, LLC)

Essential oils can also be used for muscle soreness and joint pain. Applying essential oils like rosemary and lavender oil regularly to sore leg muscles can provide relief from soreness and also improve blood flow.

Just make sure to choose one that’s of good quality, as it may irritate the skin and cause allergic reactions. Also, remember to dilute it with carrier oil before directly applying it on the skin.

#6 Hydrate yourself

Proper hydration is equally important when it comes to easing muscle soreness. Not only does hydration fuel exercise sessions, but it's also important for your overall performance and muscle repair, too.

Studies suggest that dehydration can lead to pain, exacerbate the symptoms of muscle soreness and also delay muscle recovery. Therefore, it's important that you keep yourself hydrated by drinking water and other healthy liquids like electrolyte drinks and juices.

#7 Get a salt bath

Epsom salt bath can relax muscles. (Photo via Pexels/Yaroslav Shuraev)

Getting an Epsom salt bath can also relax muscles and provide pain relief. You can either take a relaxing Epsom salt bath, or simply soak your sore leg muscles in warm water mixed with salt.

If your muscle soreness doesn't get better with these remedies, persists for more than three days or is also accompanied by symptoms like sharp pain, reduced mobility or swelling, visit a doctor, as these could be indications of a leg injury or underlying condition.