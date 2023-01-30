What Makes Foam Rolling a Magical Move?

Foam rolling is basically a self-myofascial release technique that offers a plethora of benefits. It's being increasingly used by physical therapists, gym-goers, and athletes alike, as an effective tool to warm up or cool down before and after workout sessions.

A foam roller is used to enhance muscle mobility and that of connective tissues and also release tension and tightness. There're various sizes and shapes of foam rollers available, but the most common ones are cylindrical and with a length of 1-5 feet and a diameter of 5-10 inches. They may be solid or hollow and made from dense foam or rubber with various bumps and ridges.

Read on to find out what’s so good about foam rolling and what benefits it offers:

Benefits of foam rolling

The main purpose of using a foam roller is to loosen tight muscles and relieve tension. While it may initially feel a bit uncomfortable, when done consistently and properly, foam rolling is sure to offer some amazing benefits, as mentioned below:

#1 Reduces muscle injury and speeds recovery

Studies suggest that regular foam rolling can relieve tired muscles and prevent sports-related injuries too. That's because when you use a foam roller in your muscles, you put pressure on the tissues, which in turn relieves trigger points and rolls out the pain while also helping you feel much better.

#2 Improves posture

Using a foam roller is beneficial if you sit all day. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Sitting for a prolonged duration can cause muscles to tighten and become stiff. Using a foam roller can help loosen them by enhancing blood circulation and kneading out muscle knots, if any. Regular foam rolling on the spine can also help straighten out rounded and hunched shoulders and back.

Also read: 5 Best Exercises to Perform If You Sit All Day

#3 Relieves muscle stiffness

Foam rolling is one of the best ways to ease muscle tightness. Applying compression to stiff muscle points can help loosen them while also alleviating soreness and pain. Studies suggest that using a foam roller for three to four days can be effective in reducing muscle tightness.

#4 Enhances range of motion

Using a foam roller can enhance your flexibility and range of motion. (Photo via Pexels/Leandro Boogalu)

Range of motion can be compromised by several factors, like muscle stiffness and poor flexibility. As foam rolling helps loosen tight muscles, it can improve flexibility and boost range of motion too.

Studies also suggest that using a foam roller can provide short-term effects on range of motion, as long as it's used consistently and correctly.

#5 Increases blood flow

Using a foam roller can improve cardiovascular health by boosting blood flow. As you age, the arteries tend to become weak and stiff, leading to cardiovascular diseases.

Studies suggest that foam rolling can help prevent that by increasing blood flow to the body and reducing risk of developing diabetes, strokes, and other conditions.

#6 Ease back pain

Using a foam roller can ease back pain. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Foam rolling can also be beneficial in reducing back pain and alleviating tension in the spine. However, it's important to use it correctly, as it can strain or injure your back further.

To use a foam roller for back pain, simply place the roller vertically in line with your spine, and roll it slowly from side to side. Alternatively, you can also lie on the foam roller to ease muscle knots in the back.

If your job requires you to sit or stand for a long duration, or you have pain and aches from regular exercise, foam rolling can be beneficial. Moreover, using a foam roller before exercise or any physical activity can help enhance overall athletic performance.

The best part is that you can use a foam roller all by yourself and almost anywhere, but it's important to use it correctly to avail the aforementioned benefits.

Use foam rollers correctly and consistently

Using a foam roller is generally safe if you exercise regularly or experience muscle tightness. However, it should be avoided if you have muscle tear or any serious muscle injury.

You must also avoid using a foam roller on small joints like the elbows, ankles, and knees, as that can damage or hyperextend these muscles. Moreover, always talk to your doctor before adding any new workout tool, like a foam roller, to your daily exercise routine.

Also read: 6 Best Foam Roller Exercises to Do on Your Recovery Days

Poll : 0 votes