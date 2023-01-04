How to Get Rid of Newborn Hiccups?

Newborn hiccups can startle you and your baby, regardless of whether you experienced them previously or they're a completely new experience.

The muscle at the base of the lungs, known as the diaphragm, is most likely the source of hiccups. That muscle may begin to spasm or cramp at times. The vocal cords contract, as a result, making the recognizable 'hic' sound you know and detest.

Even before birth, developing babies can have hiccups, and many women who're pregnant experience recognizable belly flutters.

What Causes Newborn Hiccups?

Newborn hiccups almost always go away on their own. (Image via Pexels/Gabriel Tapia)

Although experts are unsure of the exact cause, newborn hiccups are occasionally associated with:

intense emotions, such as excitement or worry,

when eating and drinking, especially if the air is ingested at the same moment (for example, getting worked up before a feed)

When a baby has frequent hiccups, bringing up milk after feeding may be the cause (reflux). Infants have reflux, as the muscle valve that keeps food in the stomach at the end of the food pipe is still developing.

Check out simple remedies for reflux (heartburn) in adults.

How to Stop Newborn Hiccups?

Baby hiccups may be startling at first, but you're most likely to notice them more than your infant does. Nevertheless, there're a few techniques to be aware of to prevent these obnoxious spasms. Hiccups are less bothersome and typically do not cause any distress for babies as they do for adults. So what remedies are there for infant hiccups?

Newborn hiccups frequently go away on their own. Simply let your child's hiccups go away on their own if they aren't bothering them. Give your baby a pacifier to suck when the hiccups aren't brought on by feeding. That will help relax the diaphragm and halt the hiccups.

You can also check out how to prevent baby acne.

1) Stop feeding your child; burp them instead

You may slow the feeding if your kid hiccups a lot while being fed. (Image via Pexels/Fadime Erbass)

Doing so aids in getting rid of the surplus gas in their stomach, which could be causing hiccups by irritating the diaphragm. Additionally, it will position the infant upright, which may be beneficial.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics recommendations, you should burp your baby (if they're bottle-fed) after two to three ounces. As you swap breasts, you should burp your breastfed infant.

You may slow the feeding if your kid hiccups a lot while being fed (whether breastfed or given formula). That will allow your infant to take their time and feel relaxed.

2) Gripe water

Give your infant some gripe water to get rid of hiccups. Traditional remedies for colic and stomach discomfort include gripe water, a mixture of water, and herbs.

While gripe water has a low risk, and many parents report that it works to ease baby hiccups, there's no scientific evidence to back the claim. Consult your doctor before giving your infant a new product. Infants may develop an allergy to certain herbs.

3) Use a pacifier

Hiccups are less bothersome and typically do not cause any distress for babies. (Image via Pexels/Kampus Production)

Your infant may experience fewer hiccups if you give them a pacifier to soothe their diaphragm. If the infant rejects the pacifier multiple times, do not compel them to use it.

Conclusion

Newborn hiccups almost always go away on their own. So, if they aren't bothering your child, wait it out, as they will eventually pass.

Consult your pediatrician if your baby's hiccups don't go away on their own or if they consistently last an hour or longer despite your best efforts. While it's uncommon, infant hiccups may indicate a more serious medical condition.

Poll : 0 votes