How to Prevent Baby Acne on the Face

Baby acne appears on a newborn’s skin, typically on the face and neck. Usually, there are no scars because it goes away on its own.

Baby acne looks like tiny pimples or red or white bumps on the baby's face or body, similar to what acne does in teenagers and adults, but it tends to be more prevalent on the cheeks, nose, scalp, neck, and upper back. In addition to red or white pimples, baby acne can also include whiteheads and reddish skin.

Compared to acne that affects adolescents and adults, baby acne is distinct. Additionally, it differs from the skin disorder known as infantile acne.

Infantile acne can persist into the second year of life but is much less prevalent than baby acne, which appears in the first few months of your baby's life.

What Causes Baby Acne?

There are several ideas as to why certain babies get acne, yet the reason is not entirely known. One theory is that it's an immune system reaction in a baby.

According to a different theory, hormonal reactions to the baby's or their mother's hormones that passed via the placenta while the infant was in the womb may be the cause of baby acne.

Baby acne may be exacerbated by abrasive soaps and towels. A baby's skin is very delicate, and chemicals can lead to various issues.

Acne may result from laundry detergent that contains harsh chemicals, colors, or scents.

The infant also absorbs any medications the mother consumes during pregnancy or during nursing. Each infant will react to them differently, but a skin reaction is a typical adverse effect.

Rashes, including outbreaks, can be brought on by viral diseases.

When breastfeeding, the baby is impacted by the mother's food. Many medical professionals advise avoiding dairy, sugar, and foods high in fat since they all create inflammation, which can lead to acne.

How to Get Rid of Baby Acne?

Generally, baby acnes clear up on their own. Before applying any product to your baby's face, seek advice from your baby's doctor. Home treatments occasionally have the potential to irritate your baby's tender skin.

By taking care of your infant's skin, you can aid in the elimination of acne in your baby. It might contain:

Wash your baby's skin gently with warm water. Every day, use warm water to wash your baby's face. Water is all that is required, but if you can look for a mild soap or a cleanser without soap. Fragrance-free cosmetics are least likely to irritate your baby's skin.

Scrubbing the skin with a towel may exacerbate the inflammation. Instead, gently clean the face with a soft cloth while moving it in circles. After that, pat your baby's face dry with a towel.

Avoid using lotions, oils, or other things that could clog the skin pores.

Any food crumbs or vomit that ends up on your baby's skin should be cleaned up immediately.

Avoid popping or pinching pimples. If the acne does not go away after a couple of weeks, consult your physician or a pediatric dermatologist.

Conclusion

Baby acne may go away on its own in a matter of days to weeks. If a doctor suggests a topical treatment, the process can go more quickly. It can occasionally take up to a month to go away. Consult your baby's doctor if the acne doesn't go away.

