How to get vitamin D from sunlight & other sources?

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient that plays a vital role in maintaining overall health and wellness. Often referred to as the "sunshine vitamin," vitamin D is produced by the body when the skin is exposed to sunlight.

However, many people don't get enough vitamin D from sunlight alone and may need to supplement their diets with other sources of nutrient.

Importance of Vitamin D

Vitamin D is essential for the proper absorption of calcium and phosphorous, which are necessary for healthy bones and teeth. It also plays a role in regulating the immune system, reducing inflammation, and supporting muscle and nerve function.

Low levels of vitamin D have been linked to a variety of health problems, including osteoporosis, diabetes, heart disease, and certain types of cancer.

Vitamin D has many health benefits. (Image via Unsplash/Leohoho)

Best Ways To Get Vitamin D

#1 Spend time under the sun

The best way to get vitamin D from sunlight is by spending time outside in the sun. The body produces vitamin D when the skin is exposed to ultraviolet B (UVB) rays, which are present in sunlight.

However, the amount of vitamin D produced depends on a variety of factors, including the time of day, the season, and the person's age and skin pigmentation.

For optimal vitamin D production, it is recommended to spend 15-20 minutes in the sun each day between the hours of 10.00 am and 3.00 pm, when UVB rays are strongest. It's important to note, however, that sun exposure also increases the risk of skin cancer, so it is important to protect your skin by wearing sunscreen and protective clothing.

#2 Use supplements

It's not always possible to get enough vitamin D from sunlight, especially during the winter months or for people who live in northern latitudes or who have darker skin pigmentation. In these cases, it may be necessary to supplement your diet with other sources of vitamin D.

Vitamin D supplements come in two forms: D2 and D3. D3 is the form of vitamin D that is most easily absorbed by the body and is the form that is most commonly found in supplements. Vitamin D supplements are available in several different strengths, and it's important to speak with a healthcare provider to determine the right dosage for you.

Using supplements is a great way to get some vitamin D into your system! (Image via unsplash/Karyna Panchenko)

#3 Eat foods rich in Vitamin D

Foods that are naturally high in vitamin D include fatty fish such as salmon, tuna, and mackerel, as well as egg yolks, mushrooms, and cheese. While it can be difficult to get enough vitamin D from your diet alone, many people choose to take supplements.

Another way to increase your Vitamin D level is by consuming fortified foods, such as cereal, orange juice, and milk. These products are often fortified with vitamin D to help ensure that people are getting enough of the nutrient.

Vitamin D is essential for your body's growth and development, so make sure you're getting enough of it

In conclusion, vitamin D is an essential nutrient that plays a vital role in maintaining overall health and wellness. The best way to get vitamin D from sunlight is by spending time outside in the sun, however, it's not always possible to get enough vitamin D from sunlight.

In these cases, it may be necessary to supplement your diet with other sources of vitamin D such as fortified foods, fatty fish, egg yolks, mushrooms, and cheese, or by taking vitamin D supplements. It's always important to consult with a healthcare provider before starting any supplement regimen.

