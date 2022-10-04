How Kelly Osbourne Lost 85 Pounds: The Diet and Exercise Plan That Worked for Her

Kelly Osbourne is a British actress and television personality who shot into limelight with the show The Osbournes. She has also been a part of other television shows such as Australia’s Got Talent, The Masked Singer, Dancing with the Stars, and Fashion Police. Osbourne has also been involved in various charity initiatives, such as the Give a Damn campaign.

Of late, Kelly Osbourne has caught everyone's attention as she lost about 85 lbs by completely revamping her lifestyle along with gastric sleeve surgery. So, let’s see how she was able to achieve this fabulous weight loss transformation by understanding her diet and workout plan.

Kelly Osbourne Weight Loss Journey

Kelly Osbourne has made it quite clear that she did not go through the weight loss transformation to bow to social media pressure or media scrutiny, rather she went through this transformation for herself.

"I did it because I wanted to live. I wanted the body to match the mind, because I, I spent so much time working on my mind and then I spent a year working on my body and now it's about the soul."

After going through gastric sleeve surgery, Kelly Osbourne had to completely revamp her lifestyle, including a diet and workout plan to prevent weight gain.

“The kind of surgery I had if you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All gastric sleeve surgery does is move you in the right direction, it doesn’t solve all your problems. It’s not a quick fix.”

Diet Plan

One of the crucial rules that Osbourne followed in the weight loss process was intermittent fasting, where she avoided eating for 16 hours and had healthy meals during those 8-hour windows.

According to Kelly Osbourne, gastric sleeve surgery only helps you along in the process, but you have to make changes to your lifestyle and stick to them to reach your goal. That is why she incorporated a diet plan that helped her not only in the weight loss process but also to stay healthy.

She made a complete switch to a vegan and plant-based diet that aided in the weight loss process along with keeping her satiated for a longer time. It also provides other health benefits such as improving gut health, enhancing cardio health, and more.

Kelly completely avoided foods such as milk, chicken, salami, eggs, meat, and ham.

“I eat my fattiest meal in the morning. If I’m craving pizza, I’ll have it for breakfast, salad for lunch, and oatmeal for dinner.”

Osbourne also enjoys splurging on junk food such as pizza and cookies from time to time. However, with this process, she learned the importance of moderation and portion control. You can also balance it out with other healthy meals or a few minutes of extra workout, according to Kelly Osbourne.

Workout Plan

Kelly Osbourne works with personal trainer Lacey Stone to maintain her overall health as well as to prevent weight gain.

“Working out is something I really enjoy doing… I never thought I’d be that kind of girl. I do up to half an hour of cardio, and I also do circuit training, yoga, and Pilates — I mix it up.”

As she has mentioned earlier, Kelly keeps her workout routine fun and entertaining so that it is easier to adhere to it. She does not feel like they are chores. She also enjoys hula hoop classes that help in both strengthening the body as well as keeping the workout light and breezy.

Osbourne’s trainer recommends doing strength training two to three times a week while taking cardio and spin classes rest of the days.

Bottom Line

Kelly Osbourne's weight loss transformation is certainly inspiring where she pushes people to bring in changes that help with their overall health rather than just focusing on the physical aesthetic. Instead of bowing to social pressure, Kelly underwent a transformation when she thought it was necessary.

The outcome of the hard work and dedication can certainly be seen in Osbourne's new and inspiring look.

