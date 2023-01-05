How Lemon Water Helps You Lose Weight?

You may have come across the fact that lemon water helps you lose weight. Fresh lemon juice is added to water in order to prepare lemon water, which can be consumed warm or cold.

This drink is widely believed to possess numerous health advantages, including raising focus, boosting energy, and aiding digestion. A common component of many diets, lemon water is also thought to aid in weight loss.

Thanks to celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow and Miranda Kerr, lemon-infused water has now become a well-known beverage for weight loss. It eliminates toxins from the body, suppresses appetite, and alters the body's digestive processes in a way that prevents fat absorption.

Reasons Why Lemon Water Helps You Lose Weight

Incorporating lemon juice into your meals or substituting lemon water for calorie-dense sugary drinks is a great way to jump-start your diet and weight loss journey!

As per research, including lemons in your diet can improve digestion, increase metabolism, prevent illness, and provide you with much-needed energy to get your day started. As is already clear, you can improve your health and lose weight by drinking lemon water.

Here are some of the reasons why lemon water helps you lose weight:

1) Low in Calories

Generally speaking, lemon water has very few calories.

Each glass of lemon water has six calories, assuming that you squeeze the juice from half a lemon into the water. As a result, drinking lemon water can be a great strategy to reduce calories and aid in weight loss if you replace higher-calorie drinks like orange juice and soda with it.

Lemon water helps you lose weight as it imparts a sense of fullness. (Image via Pexels/ Pixabay)

Even though lemon water has calories, they are absolutely minimal, and the drink therefore aids in reducing your calorie intake.

2) Increases Metabolism

Lemon water helps you lose weight and is a rich source of powerful antioxidants and nutrients. By triggering thermogenesis—a process where the body absorbs more calories to produce heat—consuming warm lemon water first thing in the morning can help jump-start your metabolism.

According to studies, increasing your metabolism may be facilitated by consuming adequate amounts of water. Moreover, research also suggests that maintaining a healthy level of hydration improves the performance of mitochondria, a type of organelle present in cells that aid in generating energy for the body.

Lemons include flavonoids, which have antioxidant properties and can cleanse, detoxify, and clear the intestines. (Image via Pexels/ Lukas)

This causes the metabolism to rise, which could therefore result in weight reduction. Additionally, you'll have better bowel movements, which will enable the body to eliminate toxins more quickly than usual.

3) Prevents Overeating

Meanwhile, consuming lemon water prior to meals can increase fullness and prevent overeating. You may consume as few as 200 calories.

Additionally, it lessens inflammation, improves your physical performance when working out, and minimizes bloating and weight gain, which is sometimes the result of water retention.

4) Diuretic Properties

Lemon water helps you lose weight as it has diuretic effects and increases urine production. As a result, you lose water weight as opposed to fat.

Lemons include flavonoids, which have antioxidant properties and can cleanse, detoxify, and clear the intestines. This makes the use of lemon juice and water as a detoxification procedure viable.

Lemon water can be a great strategy to reduce calories. (Image via Pexels/ Enric Cruz López)

However, according to the majority of research, in order to lose weight, drinking lemon water must be combined with a wholesome diet and regular exercise.

Conclusion

Lemon water helps you lose weight as it is an excellent alternative to less healthy beverages like sodas, iced teas, and juices. Moreover, when compared to other drinks that contain added sugar, it is also tasty and low in calories. By substituting lemon water for these sugary drinks, you can reduce your calorie consumption and possibly enhance your weight loss efforts.

Lemon water, however, has not been scientifically demonstrated to be any more effective at weight loss than regular water, though. The final result is that substituting lemon water for high-calorie drinks can contribute to a healthier diet and possibly help with weight loss.

