If you have food poisoning or a foodborne illness, you might surely be wondering how long can food poisoning last?

Well, there are more than 250 types of food poisoning, and the length of time it takes to get relief depends on various factors. So, what are those?

Before jumping onto this section, here’s some useful information about its causes, symptoms and most importantly, how long does the infection of food poisoning last?

What is food poisoning?

Foodborne illness is a common concern and can happen to anyone regardless of age or gender. It basically occurs when you drink or eat contaminated food or beverages or certain germs. This includes E.coli, salmonella, bacteria, parasites, metals, and chemicals. How long can food poisoning last also depends on what type of germs you have consumed.

Usually, it is not serious and people get better within 4 to 5 days without treatment, however, in certain severe cases, there might be a need for medical attention. While most cases the infection is associated with the intestines and stomach, other organs can be affected too.

Signs and symptoms

The signs and symptoms that you may experience also determine how long can food poisoning last. The symptoms, on the other hand, range from very mild to serious and last for a few days. The symptoms begin within a day or two of swallowing contaminated food, although they might even start between a few hours or a few weeks later.

Some major symptoms of food poisoning include:

Vomiting

Nausea

Loss of appetite

Stomach cramps and diarrhea

Fever

Chills

Weakness

Body pain

While in most cases, the symptoms might pass in a few days, in others, on the other hand, they may last a bit longer depending on the infection.

How long can food poisoning last?

As stated above, there are 250 types of foodborne illness and the amount of time the food poisoning last depends on different factors. This includes, the seriousness of your symptoms, how much contaminated food you ingested, and what germs caused the infection.

It is also important to note that the reaction to bacteria, parasites, and viruses is different for everyone, which means that the results may vary from one person to another.

But, generally, in most cases, people completely recover within a maximum of 4 days without needing medical treatment.

When to consult a doctor?

You need to seek immediate medical attention if your health condition deteriorates daily or you are unable to digest fluids. Additionally, you should talk to a doctor if you experience any of the following signs and symptoms:

Blurred vision

Loose motions lasting than 2 days (24 hours in child or infant)

Bloody vomit

Severe muscle weakness

High fever lasting than 2 days

Pus-filled or bloody stool

Dry mouth

You should also consult a doctor if you are breastfeeding or pregnant, take medication for other severe health conditions, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or have an immune-related health condition.

Consult a doctor if fever continues for 2 days. (Photo via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

Final thoughts

While food poisoning can happen to anyone, there are certain ways to prevent it.

First of all, you should always keep your food covered. Clean your hands before eating and also before cooking. You must separate raw eggs, meat, seafood and poultry items from other foods and wash them well before preparing. Cook your food to the right temperature and store it well in a clean refrigerator.

Poll : 0 votes