Medulloblastoma is a type of brain tumor that's mostly seen in kids, but sometimes adults get it as well. It starts in a part of the brain called the cerebellum, which is very important for keeping our balance and coordination in check. This kind of cancer is pretty aggressive and grows quickly, and sadly, it's what causes about 20 percent of all brain tumors in kids.

The main symptoms are usually headaches, feeling sick and throwing up, and having trouble with balance and coordination. Scientists aren't completely sure what causes medulloblastoma, but they think it has something to do with changes in our genes.

Symptoms of medulloblastoma

Headaches: When the tumor grows, it kind of squishes things inside your skull, causing a lot of pressure. This leads to really bad headaches, and they're usually worse when you wake up or when you're lying down.

Nausea and Vomiting: The tumor messes with the part of your brain that controls feeling sick. So, you might find yourself throwing up quite a bit, and it's not even related to what or when you eat. It's all because of that extra pressure in your head.

Problems with Balance and Coordination: The tumor pops up in the cerebellum – that's your brain's balance and coordination center. That's why people with this tumor often feel wobbly, clumsy, or have a tough time with things that need careful hand movements.

Changes in Eye Movement: Since the tumor is close to the parts of your brain that control your eyes, it can cause your eyes to move weirdly or not how you want them to.

Behavioral or Personality Changes: It's not just physical stuff; the tumor can change how you feel or act. Kids might get cranky, have mood swings, or start having trouble at school.

Seizures: They're not super common, but sometimes the tumor can mess with the brain's electrical signals, causing seizures.

Fatigue: Feeling really tired and weak is also a thing with the tumor. It's like your body is trying to deal with the tumor and gets worn out.

Increased Head Size in Infants: Little babies and really young kids can actually get bigger heads if they have this tumor. Their skull bones aren't totally solid yet, so when the tumor grows, it can make their heads grow too fast.

How long can one survive with medulloblastoma?

For treatment, it's kind of like a one-two-punch approach. First up is surgery. The docs go in and do their best to get as much of the tumor out as they can. It's tricky, though, because, you know, it's the brain, and they've got to be super careful.

After surgery, the next steps are usually radiation and chemotherapy. Radiation is like using super-focused energy beams to zap any leftover cancer cells, and chemotherapy involves special drugs that target and kill cancer cells. Sometimes, for younger kids, they try to use less radiation to protect their developing brains.

Now, the big question: How long can someone live with medulloblastoma? This one's a bit tough to answer because, honestly, it varies a lot. It depends on things like how old the person is, how big the tumor is, and whether cancer has spread.

The bright side is that treatments have gotten way better over the years. For kids, the survival rates are pretty hopeful – many can live for years after treatment.

But here's the thing, it's not just about beating the cancer. Survivors often have to deal with side effects from the treatment, like problems with learning, memory, or physical stuff like balance and hearing.

So, while there's a good shot at living quite a few years after being diagnosed, it's not just a simple, happy-ending story. It's more like a journey with its ups and downs, and it's super important to have a great medical team and support system along the way.