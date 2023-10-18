Keep your mind sharp with these simple brain exercises for memory

Like the body needs physical exercise, there are certain brain exercises for memory.

As we get older, memory loss becomes a real struggle for many. We start forgetting things, like misplacing our keys or blanking on what we need from the store. However, if neglected and left unchecked, mild cognitive impairment can progress to dementia and other neurological conditions.

Fortunately, there's hope for preventing and maintaining brain health. One effective method of keeping the brain active and sharp is through brain exercises for memory.

These exercises are for boosting brain power, memory game and deep thinking skills. Let's take a look at some of the top brain exercises for memory that will level up your brain level and keep the mind on fire.

Top brain exercises for memory to try

Here are five of them:

1) Word games and puzzles

Playing jigsaw puzzle can sharpen your memory skills (Image via Unsplash/Vardan Papikyan)

Word games and puzzles are ideal for stimulating critical thinking skills, memory retention and visual-spatial reasoning. Popular games include crossword puzzles, Sudoku, word search and jigsaw puzzles.

One study conducted by the University of Exeter found that daily crossword enthusiasts had sharper cognitive function and lower risk of dementia than those who did not regularly engage in word puzzles.

2) Mnemonic devices

Repetition or mnemonics are also helpful. (Image via Unsplash/Margarida Afonso)

Mnemonic devices are memory aids that help you remember information through association, repetition and visualization.

These brain exercises for memory can be helpful in memorizing names, dates, phone numbers and other vital information. Examples of mnemonic devices include:

Acronyms : An acronym is an abbreviation formed by the first letter of each word of a phrase or compound term. For example, HOMES can be remembered as the Great Lakes (Huron, Ontario, Michigan, Erie, Superior).

: An acronym is an abbreviation formed by the first letter of each word of a phrase or compound term. For example, HOMES can be remembered as the Great Lakes (Huron, Ontario, Michigan, Erie, Superior). Visualization : Visualizing a mental image of something can help you remember a specific detail or fact. For example, you might use a mental picture of a red apple to help you remember the name of someone you met named Adam.

: Visualizing a mental image of something can help you remember a specific detail or fact. For example, you might use a mental picture of a red apple to help you remember the name of someone you met named Adam. Association: Associating something new with something you already know can help you form a memory. For example, remembering the name of a new coworker by associating it with a celebrity or family member with the same name.

3) Learning a new skill

Taking up new language or skills is a great way to sharpen the brain. (Image via Unsplash/Sabri Tuzcu)

Leveling up your skills is another great way to flex the brain muscles and amp up your memory.

Studies prove that picking up a fresh talent, whether it's rocking an instrument, mastering a language or diving into a new hobby, can upgrade your brain game and make you remember like a boss. Moreover, it's also fun and boosts confidence.

4) Exercise

Incorporating exercise in your daily routine (Image via Unsplash/Swastik Arora)

Working out isn't just for your body - it's a brain booster too. Research proves that regular exercise can level up your brain game and even put the brakes on dementia.

When you hit the gym, it pumps more blood to your brain to function at its top level - like nutrients, oxygen and glucose. So let's get those muscles moving and keep that brain on point.

5) Sleep

Brain exercises for memory - getting daily 7-8 hours of sleep (Image via Unsplash/Ann Danilina)

Sleep is equally important as doing those jigsaw puzzles or playing jenga during the weekend.

Getting enough quality sleep is very important for overall health and brain power. If you don't get enough sleep, it can seriously mess with your thinking skills and memory game.

Sleep is when the brain puts memories together and does important maintenance. If you're lacking sleep, you might have a hard time remembering things, staying focused and thinking straight.

Memory loss and cognitive decline are common as we age, but that doesn't mean we're powerless.

Doing brain exercises for memory loss, staying active and fostering curiosity can all aid in maintaining cognitive function and memory recall. Give the aforementioned exercises a shot, and keep your mind sharp as you grow older.