How long does Valium take to work: everything you need to know about this anxiolytic

If you’ve been taking the Valium pill to deal with your anxiety or alcohol withdrawal symptoms, you must have wondered at some point after taking benzos how long does valium take to work.

The proper dosage of this anxiolytic will depend on a lot of factors, including your medical condition, history, age, and how well you have been responding to treatment. But how long does Valium take to work? It usually starts showing its reaction within a few hours and you start feeling better eventually. However, there is more to it, which we will discover.

What is Valium?

How long does Valium take to work when it comes to anxiety? (Image by Joice Kelly/Unsplash)

Benzodiazepine class Diazepam, also referred to as Valium, is a medication (an anti-anxiety drug) that helps in the treatment of diseases such as anxiety, panic attacks, alcohol withdrawal, seizures, and insomnia. This works soon after you swallow it by reacting with the chemicals found inside the brain.

It exerts its action on the GABA receptors, which regulate our emotional control, breathing control, and dealing with stress, and fear. When GABA levels are elevated following intake of this anxiolytic medication, it aids the patient in feeling relieved, calming them down, and decreasing their level of sensitivity to their environment.

How long does Valium take to work?

How long does valium take to work? (Image by freepik)

It will depend on whether you’re taking this anxiolytic drug on an empty stomach or if you have food inside. When you have eaten something before you take Valium, then it will take longer to kick in. Taking it on a vacant stomach can result in faster absorption and you will feel the effects faster, within 45-50 minutes.

However, it will depend on the method of how you’re taking this drug too. If taken orally it can take 20-60 minutes to show its effects. When injected via the intramuscular method (within or into the muscle) it can work within 15-30 minutes. Or if it is taken intravenously (administered into the veins), it can work quickly and show its effects within 1-5 minutes.

Side Effects of Taking Valium

How long does valium take to work and what are the side effects of Valium? (Image by yanalya on Freepik)

Higher doses of this anti-anxiety drug might cause difficulty in breathing, panic attacks, or even death. If one has an allergy to this specific anxiolytic medicine, it can trigger swellings to occur in the lips, face, tongue and throat.

Using diazepam for a long time period can make you severely dependent on it, which is not good.

One may also suffer from drowsiness or muscle weakness, become paranoid or more aggressive, and have suicidal thoughts after taking this tranquilizer. Taking this pill while being pregnant increases the likelihood of birth defects in infants.

In case your condition gets worse than before, see a doctor first before having any other dose. Avoid using Valium with any other drugs; hence consult your physician to know when is the best time to take it for better results.

Paper dosage of Valium for adults

For oral dosages -

In the case of anxiety

Adults - 2-10 mg (2 to 4 times a day)

In the case of alcohol withdrawal -

Adults - 10 mg (3-4 times in the first 24 hours) and 5mg after (3-4 times per day)

For seizures

Adults - 2-10 mg (2 to 4 times a day)

For muscle spasms

Adults - 2-10 mg (3-4 times a day)

Take it as directed by your doctor and do not miss a dosage or overdose.