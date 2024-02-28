How much hair loss is normal for us?

Hair loss is an age-old problem that we all experience and there is no escape from it. It thus raises the question how much hair loss is normal for you.

Well, losing hair is normal, it is a natural process and you are meant to shed some hair every day. Just like our skin cells which regrow and take over dead skin cells, our hair sheds and it regrows from the same follicle.

According to the American Academy of Dermatologists, losing 50 to 100 strands of hair a day is quite normal and is not really a sign of hair problems. While it is common to notice hair strands on your comb after combing, or pillow after you wake up, one might get worried about it if it's more than usual.

Worry not, this article will tell you more about how much hair loss is normal and the factors that depend on it.

How much hair loss is normal: Understanding about the growth of our hair

How much hair loss is normal? (Photo by Kasia Serbin on Unsplash)

To understand why losing 50 to 100 hairs is normal we need to get into the roots of the hair. Hair follicles are the main protagonists of your hair growth. Our hair goes through a set of stages before it falls off; the growth stage is called anagen, and the rest stage is called telogen. After the completion of these stages, our hair falls off. As long as our hair follicle is working, it is going to repeat this process.

Thus, now it makes sense why it is ok for some hair to fall. Excessive hair fall might be a sign of some underlying conditions like alopecia where the hair follicles are attacked by the immune system causing hairfall.

If you lose more than 100 hair every day, then it is better to talk to your dermatologist and look at the underlying causes of it.

Know the causes of hair loss

Know the causes (Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash)

There can be various reasons behind your hairfall. It could be stress, pregnancy, and various other health conditions. Hair loss could also be related to external factors like pollution. Here are some of the reasons why our hair falls:

1. Alopecia

As discussed above, it is an autoimmune disorder where the immune system attacks the hair follicles, causing hairfall. This condition could be genetic, changes in testosterone levels, and aging.

2. Pregnancy

Again, during pregnancy, there are a lot of hormone fluctuations. Estrogen levels are high during pregnancy which leads to a lesser amount of hairfall but after the delivery as the estrogen levels come back to normal, the rate of hairfall increases.

3. Medications

Various medicines like birth control, drugs for depression, or anti-inflammatory medicines can cause thinning in the hair.

There can be other factors as well. Rapid weight loss and recovery from illness can also be the reason behind hairfall. Overall, after instances like pregnancy or weight loss, the body needs to adjust to its new form. After this, hair loss intensity decreases.

To determine if you are experiencing excess hairfall, you can keep a check on your scalp for bald spots. By staying attentive about the changes in your body one can keep such conditions in control.