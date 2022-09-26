How NBA Star Bradley Beal Keeps His Body in Top Shape

Bradley Beal is an American professional basketball player who plies his trade for the National Basketball Association (NBA) team Washington Wizards. He played college basketball for the Florida Gators before being selected third overall by the Wizards in the 2012 NBA Draft. Beal was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2013 and is a three-time All-Star.

With a net worth of $40 million and 1.3M Instagram followers, Beal is one of the most popular players in the NBA. Needless to say, it's Bradley's hard work and sheer dedication that has gotten him this far in the league.

In this article, we will have a look at Bradley Beal's diet and workout routine that has helped him achieve the physique that has made him one of the best players in the game.

Bradley Beal's Diet

As with all athletes, nutrition is extremely important for Bradley Beal too, and the player knows it well.

In fact, Beal has had to give up some of his favorite foods, including candy, for the sake of his career. He loved Reese's and Skittles and had a huge sweet tooth, but he abstained from sweets to maintain his athletic performance. Beal began drinking milk to curb his sweet and sugar cravings, which he has described as his biggest vice and weakness.

Some dietary tips and tricks followed by Beal are as follows:

Consumes a lot of protein.

Avoids processed foods, sugar, and potentially harmful oils such as corn, canola, and vegetables, as well as other chemically engineered cocktails.

Has nutrient-dense food.

Consumes beef that has been raised humanely and fed to cows without the use of antibiotics.

Consumes anti-inflammatory foods.

Consumes healthy fats and wild-caught fish.

Bradley Beal hasn't cut back on carbs. Carbohydrates are, in fact, an important part of his diet. His brother is astounded by how many carbs Beal consumes in a day, as he requires energy to stay on his toes all day.

Bradley Beal's Workout Routine

Bradley Beal met a power coach in the 2018-19 season who helped him change his fitness outlook.

Beal wanted to have the appearance of a superhero, so his coach put him on a schedule that required him to work 1-3 hours seven days a week. Beal follows this workout routine daily. Here's how his weekly routine looks like:

Monday

Bench press: 10 reps, 5 sets

Incline dumbbell bench press: 8-10 reps, 3 sets

Two medicine ball pushups: 12 reps, 3 sets

Dumbbell fly: 10 reps, 3 sets

Crossover pushups: 12 reps, 3 sets

EZ bar triceps extension: 10 reps, 3 sets

Abs plate twist: 20 reps, 3 sets

Cable crunch: 20 reps, 3 sets

Tuesday

Reverse grip pushups: 15-20 reps, 3 sets

Squat: 4-6 reps, 3 sets

Hang clean: 4-6 reps, 3 sets

Single-leg dumbbell calf raise: 12 reps with each leg, 3 sets

Burpees: 15 reps, 3 sets

Mountain climbers: 20 reps, 3 sets

Wednesday

Trekking or swimming

Thursday

Wide-grip lat pull-down: 10 reps, 3 sets

Arnold press: 10 reps, 3 sets

Pull-ups: 5 reps, 3 sets

Dumbbell front raise: 6-85 reps, 3 sets

Dumbbell rear lateral raise: 6-8 reps, 3 sets

Alternating dumbbell curls: 6-8 reps, 3 sets

Close-grip EZ-Bar curls: 8reps, 3 sets

Abs plate twist: 12 reps, 3 sets

Weighted Swiss ball crunch: 20 reps, 3 sets

Friday

Squat with push-ups: 15-20 reps, 3 sets

Jump squat: 10-12 reps, 3 sets

Power snatch: 8 reps, 3 sets

Plyometric lunges: 6 reps for each leg, 3 sets

Burpees: 15-20 reps, 3 sets

Takeaway

Considering Beal's diet, it's evident that he's all about eating healthy, organic food containing required portions of all macro-nutrients needed by the body, especially protein. He likes to avoid processed meat and fish, choosing instead to consume organically sourced versions. Processed foods are a complete no-no.

Beal's workout too, is designed for both functional and athletic fitness. From muscle building to strength and conditioning, he does it all. Overall, Beal's diet and workout routine is extremely hectic but necessary to maintain the level of fitness he plays at.

