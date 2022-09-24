What is Rob Gronkowski’s Diet and Workout Routine?

Rob Gronkowski is a former NFL tight end who played for the New England Patriots for nine seasons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two.

He's a four-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Pro Bowler, four-time First Team All-Pro pick, member of the NFL's All-Decade Team, and the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. In other words, he's one of the most successful and decorated tight ends in NFL history.

According to NFL pundits, Gronkowski transformed the tight end position and became the epitome of what the position should be.

"It felt like the tight end position was formed in reaction to his uncommon gifts, the singular marriage of power and grace he brought to the game," ESPN remarked about the player.

Gronk is big, strong, and quick. The 6' 6" NFL player weighs over 265 pounds and has enormous hands that measure 10' 34" from thumb to pinkie. As one of the most physically gifted athletes in American sports history, he has been likened with NBA stars LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal.

Here's taking a look at how Gronkowski maintains his diet and workout to keep up his strong form and fitness:

Rob Gronkowski's Diet

Rob Gronkowski used to eat whatever he wanted early on, but that is no longer the case.

Gronk follows a precise eating plan to ensure he performs at his peak on and off the field. He's not a vegetarian or vegan, but he favors plant-based cuisine over animal products.

Gronkowski follows the following dietary principles:

1) He loves his vegetables. He makes it a point to eat vegetables with every meal. He enjoys avocado ice cream and post-workout plant-based protein.

2) Gronkowski stays away from acidic meals like coffee. Furthermore, he avoids processed foods, such as those manufactured with refined wheat, sugar, or ones containing MSG. He reckons that eliminating certain foods from your diet can aid in the reduction of inflammation.

3) The NFL player feels that having cheat meals once a week can help you transform your physique.

They help you achieve your goals, as they're an effective way to cycle carbs and satisfy your cravings. Gronk's favorite cheat meals are buffalo wings, as well as his mom's chicken casserole, which is made with bread, cheese, cream of mushroom soup, and copious amounts of mayo.

Breakfast

Omelette made of 4-6 eggs or a large bowl of oatmeal with chia seeds and salted nuts

Snack

A large plant protein shake with almond butter

Lunch

A large portion of fish or chicken, quinoa or sweet potatoes, or a large bowl of salad with blue cheese dressing

Snack

Protein bar

Dinner

A large portion of chicken with steamed vegetables

Rob Gronkowski's Workout Programme

Rob Gronkowski has become one of the NFL's most valuable players due to his tight end prowess and tank-like frame. To stay in top condition throughout the year, he follows two distinct training programmes.

The first is a bodybuilding-style workout, while the second is a functional circuit workout from Gronk Fitness Programming.

Workout 1: Bodybuilding

Gronkowski builds strength and endurance over the offseason by following the five-day training split outlined below:

On Monday, he trains his chest and arms with exercises like bench press, machine pec fly, skull crusher, dips, burpees and sprints among others. On Tuesday, he works out his legs and calves with exercises like the step up, barbell squat, lunge, and calf raise. Gronkowski concludes the second practice of the week with four agility drills. These routines simulate his sport's activities and help him develop functionality, strength, and explosiveness. Wednesday is for core and ab-work. He uses exercises like plank, toe touches, bicycle crunches, side planks, and medicine ball toss to build his core, which translates into a better performance on the field. Thursday is for working out his chest and arms. Gronkowski uses exercises like dumbbell bench press, bicep curls, dumbbell shrugs, pull-ups, push-ups and shuttle run to work out his muscles. The NFL player wraps up his training week with a lower body training session, including exercises like barbell squat, side lunges, calf raises, hamstring curls, and jogging stairs.

Rob Gronkowski rests on Saturday and Sunday to recover.

Workout 2

Cross-training is part of Rob Gronkowski's offseason weekend routine. On his off days, he plays basketball, volleyball, or rides his bike, as he feels these activities make him stronger, more agile, explosive, dynamic, and functional.

There are eight stations in the circuit training routine. Gronkowski performs one exercise from each station for 30 seconds, followed by 30 seconds of rest before moving on to the next station. He repeats the cycle three times with a 90-second rest in between.

Takeaway

In the NFL, Rob Gronkowski is a force to be reckoned with. While genetics may have played a factor in his 6-foot-6 physique, his power and athleticism are the result of his dedication, hard work, and discipline in training.

If you're an athlete looking for a workout programme to help improve your game, Rob Gronkowski's workout and diet programme are unbeatable. They've everything you need to perform at your best.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far