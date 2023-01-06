How Old Was Zyzz When He Died?

Zyzz or Aziz Sergeyevich Shavershian was an Australian bodybuilder who gained immense followings on YouTube when he started posting videos of himself in 2017. He became the poster boy of amateur bodybuilding and made ‘aesthetic’ popular in the late 2000s.

It was revealed that Zyzz was only 22 years old when he died from a heart attack in 2011. In this article, we will discuss more about the bodybuilder and how he died.

Who was Zyzz?

Aziz mentioned that being a skinny kid, he started joining a local gym inspired by his older bodybuilder brother to impress people. However, with the consistent training and pursuit of being a bodybuilder, he mentioned that he loved working out in the gym, completing last reps, establishing goals, and achieving them. His motivation after years of training surpasses impressing other people. Frank Zane and Arnold Schwarzenegger were his favorite bodybuilders.

Zyzz also started his own clothing line and credited the internet for his brand’s success as social media helped him grow. Besides bodybuilding, he was also a model and personal trainer.

He also started gaining more attention with the arrest of his older brother, Said, by the local authorities due to illegal possession of steroids.

Aziz worked hard in the gym to build a shredded physique. (Image via Pinterest)

When did Zyzz die?

Zyzz died at the mere age of 22 in 2011. His death came as quite a shock to his followers. Aziz's latest video, posted before his death, became increasingly popular given the circumstances. His fans dressed up as Aziz as a tribute to him along with posting numerous videos and posts on their social media networks. He continues to be one of the most frequently searched personalities on Google.

His brother, Said, also made a 19-minute-long video named, Zyzz – The Legacy, as a tribute to his younger brother. The video has been on the top trending charts over the years and currently has about 15 million views. He even pleaded guilty to possession of anabolic steroids after his brother's death.

How did Zyzz die?

Aziz died from a heart attack while he was in the sauna on a vacation in Thailand. Doctors were unable to retrieve him in the hospital and his family confirmed his death on Facebook. An autopsy revealed that the heart attack was triggered by cardiomegaly and congenital heart defects.

Zyzz died at the age of 22 through cardiac arrest. His family revealed that he often suffered from shortness of breath and high blood pressure, starting a few months prior to his death along with a family history of heart problems.

Bottom Line

Zyzz's death at the mere age of 22 in 2011 due to a heart attack has deeply shocked people. He has been an inspiration to thousands of people and is said to be the one who made the culture of the "aesthetic" popular.

Even today Aziz’s followers post tribute videos of the bodybuilder on social media, gaining views in the millions.

