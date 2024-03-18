How to overcome OCD and stop it from crippling your mental health?

Understanding how to overcome OCD is essential not only for yourself, but also to help others understand this condition. Unfortunately, as disturbing and intrusive as obsessions and compulsions can be in your life, there is no quick way to overcome OCD. While many of us wish, no supplement, herbal tea, or thinking less can take OCD symptoms away.

Mental health systems exist for a reason and one of them is that mental health symptoms don't disappear overnight. Psychotherapy can be tough and lead to emotional exhaustion. Additionally, if you are on medications, it can be scary to get comfortable using them. However, there is science and research supporting these treatments for OCD.

How to overcome OCD and protect your mental health?

It appears that Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP) therapy is the most evidence-based treatment for the management of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. There are various types of OCD and each can have a varying impact on your well-being. ERP gradually exposes you to your triggers and trains you to not engage in your compulsions.

Here is a brief overview of what you can expect on how to overcome OCD through ERP:

Psychoeducation about obsessions and compulsions and the severity of your symptoms. This also includes how the symptoms interfere with your everyday functioning. Identification of your triggers. What are the stimuli around you that trigger these obsessions and consequently compulsions? Creating an exposure hierarchy with your professional. This is often done in an ascending order of fear and worry. For example, you will create a hierarchy of fear of contamination with your therapist. Slowly exposing you to each feared stimulus and gradually training you to not engage in compulsions. Repeating the exposure, so eventually you become confident in confronting your fears. Remember that there is no timeline for this process.

What if ERP therapy fails?

Deciding to seek therapy is a tough and courageous decision in itself. However, the effectiveness of treatment for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder is dependent on multiple factors. It is important to remind yourself that if a particular modality of therapy does not work for you, it does not mean that you have failed. The same goes for working with a specific mental health professional.

Other factors that affect the effectiveness of therapy are client qualities and personality, therapist qualities, familial history of mental health conditions, client-therapist fit, and other external factors.

We don't use the term cure for mental health conditions, including OCD recovery. The way we feel about a mental health issue today, or when you are diagnosed, you are not going to feel about it forever. Through proper treatment and support, your symptoms can greatly subside.

While how to overcome OCD continues to be of interest to researchers and psychologists, there is hope for individuals with this condition. As an end note, remember that while there are natural remedies to aid your mental health, they aren't a quick fix for your mental health.

