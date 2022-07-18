How to Perform a Bicep Stretch Exercise? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

A bicep stretch is one of the best ways to improve your range of motion, flexibility and arm strength. It also reduces your chances of muscle strain and injury.

This stretching exercise not only targets the biceps brachii but also works as a chest and shoulder opener, depending on the variation you perform. Biceps stretching requires no gym equipment, so it can easily be performed at home or in the gym.

As arm exercises put tension and stress on your biceps, practicing a bicep stretch can help reduce stiffness and enhance your range of motion. That can also help increase flexibility and strength in your upper body while improving overall body posture, as the shoulders and chest are also engaged throughout the stretch.

How to Do Bicep Stretch Exercise?

Biceps stretching has several variations and modifications you can choose from. The following instructions are for some of the best bicep stretch exercises:

1) Standing Biceps Stretch

To do this exercise:

Stand upright, and interlace both your hands behind.

Slowly stretch; straighten your arms, and turn your palms to the floor.

Keeping your arms straight, lift your arms as high as you can and hold the position.

Stretch for a few seconds, and come back to the initial position.

Repeat.

2) Seated Biceps Stretch

To do this exercise:

Sit tall on the floor with your spine, head and neck all aligned properly.

Do not round your spine during the exercise.

Bend your knees and keep your feet flat while bringing your palms behind you on the floor directly in front of your hips.

As you take this position, distribute your body weight between your butt, arms and feet.

Without moving your arms, slide your hips forward till you feel a good stretch in your biceps, chest and shoulders.

Continue to stretch for a few seconds, and return to the start.

Repeat.

3) Alternate Seated Bicep Stretch

To do this exercise:

Stand against a table, and keep your hands on the table behind you.

Move your feet a few inches forward, and slowly squat down partially till you feel a stretch in your biceps.

4) Wall Biceps Stretch

To do this exercise:

Stand upright with your right palm pressed on a wall. Your arm should be straight and tight.

Start to turn your body away till you feel a stretch in your bicep, arm, shoulder and chest.

Return to the starting position, and repeat on your left.

Benefits of Doing Bicep Stretch

The bicep stretch primarily targets the biceps brachii and opens the shoulders and chest muscles. This exercise eliminates tension and stress caused by daily activities or regular exercise and also helps prevent muscle tightness and pain.

Moreover, biceps stretching can also offer some more benefits, including:

Enhances flexibility and range of motion.

Promotes posture and balance.

Reduces risks of injuries and pain.

Helps relax the arm, shoulder and chest muscles.

Improves sports performance.

Mistakes to Avoid

Although a bicep stretch can be a great addition to your upper body or biceps workout routine, injuries and discomfort can happen if it's not done correctly. Here're a few mistakes you should look out for:

Overstretching your muscles

When performing a bicep stretch, make sure you don’t overstretch, as that can increase your risk of severe pain or muscle injury. Always stretch to a point of tension, but stop when it starts to hurt.

Curving your back

Curving your spine indicates a wrong body posture during the stretch. To avoid that, remember to maintain a tight and engaged core, and keep your chest lifted throughout the stretch. Always focus on your body and spinal posture to properly perform a bicep stretch exercise.

Bottom Line

Like any other stretching exercise, the biceps stretch also needs the correct form and technique for its optimum effectiveness. So it's key that you perform the exercise correctly, keeping in mind good body posture and gentle stretching.

Do not stretch to the point where your muscles start to hurt. Remember that a bicep stretch is a controlled movement that requires a static stretch.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far