How to plan the best diet for losing weight with hypothyroidism?

Losing weight with hypothyroidism can be a difficult task, as the condition is usually associated with sudden and uncontrolled weight gain.

Hormone imbalances cause accumulation of fat in the adipose cells and alter the metabolic rate. Diet and lifestyle play an important role in the pathophysiology of hypothyroidism.

Certain foods can trigger inflammation and hence must be removed from diet. Balancing thyroid hormones and losing fat at the same time can be a tricky task. In this article, we bring you some of the best diets that might help in losing weight with hypothyroidism.

Losing weight with hypothyroidism: Common signs and symptoms

People with hypothyroidism experience rapid weight gain along with other symptoms, including:

fatigue

depression

constipation

chills

decreased sweating

abnormal heart rate

high cholesterol

dry skin

hair thinning

impaired memory

muscle stiffness and tenderness

joint pain

What are the hypothyroidism diet plans for weight loss?

Losing weight with hypothyroidism is easy if the diet is planned correctly. There can be several approaches to planning a diet for hypothyroidism, as there're no proper guidelines. Some of the diet plans and their principles are discussed below:

Hashimoto diet

The Hashimoto diet is one of the best diets for losing weight with hypothyroidism caused due to autoimmune disorders.

Hashimoto's thyroiditis is a condition in which the immune system synthesizes antibodies against the thyroid. This is known as an autoimmune response. Anti-inflammatory diets help reduce weight by balancing hormones.

The Hashimoto diet mainly recommends removing foods that cause inflammation and foods that trigger the immune system. This diet is just a list of foods to include and avoid, as no specific guidelines exist.

Paleo diet

The paleo diet aims to remove foods that cause inflammation and foods that contain anti-nutrient factors. All grains, most vegetables, dairy, potatoes, lentils, refined sugar and refined oils are restricted in this diet. It's also among the best low-carb diets for weight loss.

Goitrogen-free diet

A goitrogen-free diet can also help in losing weight with hypothyroidism indirectly. Such a diet excludes cruciferous vegetables to balance thyroid hormones. Vegetables like Brussels sprouts, cabbages, broccoli and cauliflowers are known as goitrogens, as they prevent iodine to work in the thyroid glands.

Preparing best thyroid diet chart for weight loss

A diet for hypothyroidism can be planned according to whether the condition is autoimmune or not. Although the basic principle remains the same, there are some minor differences.

Here's a typical AIP meal plan:

Breakfast: Bananas, strawberries and blueberries

Bananas, strawberries and blueberries Lunch: Smoked salmon with roasted sweet potatoes

Smoked salmon with roasted sweet potatoes Snack: Fresh cucumber and coconut kefir

Fresh cucumber and coconut kefir Dinner: Grilled meat with vegetables

For autoimmune hypothyroidism, it's best to avoid all foods that might contain inflammatory molecules or anti-nutrients.

A well-planned anti-inflammatory diet can help in losing weight with hypothyroidism. A low-calorie gluten-free diet may also help lose weight in hypothyroidism

Non-autoimmune thyroid diet for weight loss

Hypothyroidism can also be non-autoimmune in nature. In such a case, the diet chart can be prepared in the following way:

Breakfast: 1 cup broken wheat flakes with vegetables + 1 glass milk/1 cup tea

1 cup broken wheat flakes with vegetables + 1 glass milk/1 cup tea Mid-Meal: 100 grams musk melon

100 grams musk melon Lunch: 1 cup rice + 100 g grilled fish (tuna/salmon/sardine/pomfret) + 1/2 cup lentils

1 cup rice + 100 g grilled fish (tuna/salmon/sardine/pomfret) + 1/2 cup lentils Evening: Toast and omelette + 1 glass milk/1 cup tea

Toast and omelette + 1 glass milk/1 cup tea Dinner: 1 cup rice + 1/2 cup vegetables + 1/2 cup salad

An AIP diet is more restrictive and removes any food that could trigger an immune response, including vegetables containing anti-nutrients. Losing weight with hypothyroidism can be easy if the diet is strictly followed.

