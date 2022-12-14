5 Best Diets for Hypothyroidism

The best diets for hypothyroidism can improve thyroid health. The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped endocrine gland located at the base of the neck. The gland produces hormones that play a major role in metabolism, regulation of other hormones, and body temperature.

The main hormones secreted by the thyroid gland are thyroxine (also known as T4) and triiodothyronine (also known as T3). Hypothyroidism is characterized by insufficient thyroid hormone production, which is associated with weight gain, dry skin, fatigue, constipation, and hair loss.

Although there're no standard guidelines, the best diets for hypothyroidism are the ones that keep hormone production normal.

Signs and Symptoms of Hypothyroidism

The basic symptoms include fatigue and weight gain, which occurs during the initial stages. Other symptoms include:

fatigue

weight gain

depression

constipation

chills

decreased sweating

abnormal heart rate

high cholesterol

dry skin

hair thinning

impaired memory

muscle stiffness and tenderness

joint pain

These symptoms can be managed effectively by following any good diet for hypothyroidism, as mentioned in this article.

Hypothyroidism can be detected by performing blood tests to check the levels of thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), T3, and T4. Hypothyroidism is characterized by high level of TSH in the blood.

Try out these yoga poses to improve your thyroid health.

Best Diets for Hypothyroidism

Considering all the pros and cons of various diets, the five best diets for hypothyroidism are as follows:

1) Hashimoto diet

This is one of the best diets for hypothyroidism caused due to autoimmune disorders. Hashimoto's thyroiditis is a condition in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the thyroid. This phenomenon is known as an autoimmune response.

The Hashimoto diet involves removing foods that cause inflammation in the body. Foods that trigger a spike in the immune response are also removed from the diet. There're no specific guidelines for the Hashimoto diet, which is a combination of several diet guidelines.

2) Low Glycemic Index diet

A low glycemic index diet is usually followed by people with type 2 diabetes mellitus, as its effect on blood sugar levels is minimal.

Glycemic index is a measure of how each food contributes to blood glucose levels. This type of diet can also aid in fat loss. It's believed that foods with a low glycemic index can help with symptoms of hypothyroidism.

Considering all the combined benefits of low GI foods, it can be concluded that this diet is one of the best diets for hypothyroidism. Low GI foods are also included in the pre-diabetes diet.

3) Paleo diet

This diet aims to remove inflammatory foods and foods that contain anti-nutrient factors. All grains, most vegetables, dairy, potatoes, lentils, refined sugar, and refined oils are restricted in this diet.

Grass-fed meat, seeds, seafood, and healthy fats such as avocado, animal fats, and olive oil are encouraged. All processed and ultra-processed foods are excluded, but whole foods are encouraged. The Paleo diet is among the best low-carb diets.

4) Gluten-free diet

A gluten-free diet is one of the best diets for hypothyroidism that involves constipation, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, bloating, nausea, acid reflux, fatigue, and brain fog.

These symptoms are also associated with gluten sensitivity. To ease these symptoms, it's advisable to remove foods that contain gluten. This diet is also beneficial for people with celiac disease, irritable bowel syndrome, and ulcerative colitis.

Check out this list of foods to avoid if you have gluten allergies.

5) Goitrogen-free diet

Cruciferous vegetables like Brussels sprouts, cabbages, broccoli, and cauliflowers are known as goitrogens, as they impair the iodine utilization process in the thyroid glands.

They prevent the absorption of iodine from food as well. Soy and soy products can also interfere with the production of thyroid hormones. It's advisable to remove these foods or cook them well to reduce the level of goitrogens present. This type of diet is the easiest among the best diets for hypothyroidism.

Bottom Line

Hypothyroidism can be managed by modifying the diet in several ways. A lack of proper guidelines can lead to confusion.

The best diets for hypothyroidism have been listed on the basis of responses from people who were suffering from hypothyroidism. If you're suffering from hypothyroidism, take regular advice from your health professional.

