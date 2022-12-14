How to Prevent Shin Splints While Running?

Shin splints are among the worst run-related injuries that can ever make it difficult for you to exercise if you don't address them right away.

Beginner runners are likely to have painful shin splints at some point throughout their training. There are things you can do to avoid them even though they are prevalent and easily addressed.

It may take some time for shin splints to appear. After a run, you can experience dull or throbbing pain. Shin splints can develop early in the run or linger long after you push through the discomfort. Additionally, they might worsen if you touch the delicate region on your lower thigh.

Causes of Shin Splints

Shin splints can cause irritation in the tendons and muscles in your lower legs, which can cause pain. You have a higher chance of getting painful shins if you engage in certain activities:

High-impact exercises: Running on rough or uphill terrain can place additional stress on the muscles in your front legs.

Overuse: Shin splints are a highly common injury among beginning runners who may push themselves too hard too quickly in an effort to increase their mileage.

Running downhill: Runners frequently slow down when descending steep hills by landing forcefully on their heels. The lower legs are put under a great deal of strain, which can cause painful shins.

Flexing the foot dorsally: A lot of runners will lift their toes up towards their shins right before they land. They tighten their shin muscles to accomplish this. As soon as the runner touches down, the remainder of the foot smacks into the ground. This exerts a strong pulling force against the tensed shin muscle. Regular repetition of this leg movement, especially when going downhill, can cause pain and swelling near the shin.

On the forefoot, while running: The shin and calf muscles take on a significant amount of stress when running on the forefoot and pushing off with the toes. Because of this, it's ideal to land mid-foot and avoid over-propulsion while you run. Instead, lean your entire body forward without bending at the waist.

Check out some running tips, techniques, and workouts for beginners.

Tips to Prevent Shin Splints

You definitely don't want to run through it if it's excruciating. However, there are certain things you can do to get you to the conclusion of the run if you feel a little soreness in the front of your legs but don't think it's enough to terminate your workout.

So that you don't experience pain when the running session resumes, learn how to avoid and manage shin splints. Resting is frequently the most effective treatment for painful shins.

There are a few things you may do to actively heal if painful shins are preventing you from running or interfering with your recovery. Here are six shin splint treatment options that don't entail putting your running shoes away:

Cross Train: By doing more cross-training, you can take more breaks from running. Lifting weights is a great idea because it will help you to strengthen the muscles that could be the source of your painful shins. Low-impact exercises like swimming or biking are another great way to get in some cardio.

Run on softer surfaces: If possible, run on softer ground like grass or dirt. Avoid concrete and go slowly when repeating the climb.

Compression: Tape your shins or wear compression clothing to support your entire shin when running and maintain your tendons tight to your bone.

Stretching: Stretch every day to lengthen the muscles in your calf, shin, Achilles heel, and ankles. However, use caution when foam rolling your shins. That might hurt a lot! Work your way up by applying very light pressure at first.

Check out the best stretches you can do to prevent shin splints.

Proper shoes: Shin splints may be caused by improperly fitted shoes or shoes without the necessary attributes. Ask your physical therapist what features of the shoes might be best for you. Depending on what you do, you might need to change your shoes frequently. Having multiple pairs of high-quality athletic shoes is a terrific idea, and you should switch out the pair you wear frequently.

Conclusion

You can resume your normal activities once your shins are pain-free. But take things slowly at first. Increase distance and intensity gradually to prevent reinjuring your shins.

