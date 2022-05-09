How to do Revolved Side Angle Pose: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Variations, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The revolved side angle pose (Parivrtta Parsvakonasana), also known as the twisting side angle pose, side angle twist or rotated side angle twist, is an intense twist pose and one of the major components of the Ashtanga yoga series.

In a revolved side angle pose, when your left foot is forward, your right hand goes with it while changing the direction of your twist, and this is where the revolving part takes place in this pose.

How to perform the revolved side angle pose? Correct form

This pose can be performed either on a yoga mat or on a flat surface.

Step-by-step instructions:

Start by standing straight on a yoga mat.

Put your left foot forward towards your left hand. Make sure your front toes are aligned with your fingers, and your leg is at a 90-degree bend. Keep your thighs parallel to the ground.

Your knee should be above your heel, with your foot facing slightly forward.

Ppivot slowly on your right foot’s ball, and drop your right heel to the ground.

Put your right hand outside your left foot, and allow your right shoulder to properly rest on the outside of your left knee. You may also allow both your hands to be flat on the floor, with your hand aligning with your left foot’s heel.

Twist your upper body towards your left knee while contracting your belly button towards your spine and stacking your right shoulder on top of your left.

Raise your left arm upwards, and bring your gaze to your left hand.

Stay in the twist position for about 3 to 5 seconds, and step back to a downward dog position.

Repeat the move with your right foot forward.

Check out this video for reference:

Tips to perform the pose accurately

Keep the given tips in mind when practicing the revolved side angle pose.

Always perform this yoga pose from the ground up, and make sure your foot and leg placements are correct.

Properly adjust your torso and hips so that you can twist correctly.

Engage your leg muscles throughout the pose.

When using your belly during the move, make sure to lift it in and up. It'll help you do the pose from your core.

Keep your spine straight throughout the pose to avoid overstraining it.

Don't force the twist. Rotate your body as far as it feels comfortable.

Other modifications and variations

There are various modifications to the basic revolved side angle pose that you may try:

1) Bent knee revolved side angle pose

To perform this variation, keep your back knee on a yoga mat or a folded blanket for extra support, if needed. Your front knee should stay stacked over the front and your hips pointed forward.

2) Different arm positions

When doing the revolved side angle pose, you can place your arms in several ways rather than placing them in the basic position. For example, your top arm can go over your ear or straight up, and your bottom arm can be placed outside or inside your front foot.

3) Different neck positions

If you have neck sensitivity, you can keep your neck in a straight position to avoid any type of strain on your cervical spine. Instead of looking up, you may look forward to easing the strain on your neck.

4) Lifted heel

Another thing you can do is stay on your right foot’s ball instead of simply dropping your right heel. Doing this will make the pose more like a lunge position and more comfortable for your back knee.

Benefits of performing the revolved side angle pose

The revolved side angle pose increases your strength, flexibility, balance as well as presence of mind.

The twists in this pose enhance your overall flexibility and also helps stimulate your appetite. It stretches and strengthens your groin, legs, spine, chest and shoulders, and makes it effective for promoting flexibility and strength throughout your body.

Moreover, it's also a good pose to improve your balance. Because the revolved side angle pose stimulates your abdominal muscles, it can potentially improve your digestion and provide relief from constipation. Additionally, it can also help reduce back pain and sciatica.

Common Mistakes

To get the most out of this pose, avoid these mistakes:

Do not round your spine or curve it forward. Make sure it's straight and upright and in a straight line with your body.

When rotating your torso, allow the rotation to come from your waist and not your legs.

To protect your knee from pain or injuries, make sure to keep it just over your ankle. Do not overextend it.

Bottomline

Though the revolved side angle pose is safe, don't practice it if you have any type of pain or injury in your back, shoulders or neck.

As this pose requires balance, it's not recommended for pregnant women or people with blood pressure problems. Before starting any yoga session, consult your doctor to ensure there are no secondary problems.

