How Serena Williams Stays Strong with At-Home Workouts and Vegan Diet?

Serena Williams, a tennis legend, has dominated and overcome every challenge with grace.

She proved her pedigree by winning a record 23 major singles titles, more than any man or woman in the Open Era. Williams was singles World No.1 in women’s tennis for 319 weeks.

Serena Williams' powerful serve and forceful groundstrokes left her opponents in awe. She was an aggressive player, but she also had masterful defense and stamina, enabling her to counterpunch to win points. Many consider her the greatest female tennis player ever.

Serena Williams’s workout routine, which combines exercises that strengthen the upper and lower body, kept her at the top of her game for a long time. Here's all the scoop about her workout and diet routine that can help you stay strong and fit.

Serena Williams At-Home Workout Routine

Serena Williams's at-home fitness routine consists of a lot of cardio. The 41-year-old performs HIIT workouts (high-intensity interval training), stretches, does some strength training and mostly focuses on cardio exercises.

She also performs cardio exercises on Tonal, which is refreshing, as she doesn't want a trainer in her room or in the gym. It's something different from what she has been doing for the past 20 years.

Williams's favorite form of cardio is running, but her body has to be well-conditioned for her to run without knee pain.

After playing tennis for so many years, her knees have begun to suffer from wear and tear. So she uses the elliptical machine – even a few miles' worth of walking counts as cardio if it's done every day.

She trains her legs with simple exercises to strengthen the muscles around her knee. That keeps her balance while playing tennis and helps her maintain a strong center of gravity. Her exceptional physique is an outcome of her workout split.

Serena William's Diet Plan

Serena Williams has been an on-and-off vegan for a while. She was vegan for six years, and it was great. Now, she's trying it out again, as she wants to be healthy. Williams has vegan for about six days in a week and has some eggs or something similar on the seventh day.

Her diet mostly consists of plant-based foods, including beans, legumes, nuts, vegetables, fruit and whole grains, such as quinoa and brown rice. She sometimes has chicken for an extra protein boost. Williams always makes sure to stay hydrated.

Serena Williams enjoys cooking, as it’s relaxing, but she also knows that cooking healthy meals is important. She has access to plenty of prepared meals to help her meet her goals, but she enjoys experimenting in the kitchen whenever she gets the chance.

Breakfast

Williams starts her morning with a bowl of oats, strawberries, and almond butter mixed with almond butter. She also takes supplements to help her stay energized throughout the day.

Late Morning Snack

She has a light breakfast of fruit and whole-grain toast. She always has a vegetable sandwich for lunch, but she never has it with cheese. Instead, she spreads almond or peanut butter on the bread.

Lunch

Athletes often eat salads for lunch, and Williams is no different. Her lunch salad is a combination of spinach, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, mandarin oranges, onions, and pita croutons with peeled almonds. She drinks lemon juice every morning to keep herself healthy.

Evening Snack

Williams enjoys having grilled chicken with a beverage that's healthy, like green tea or low-sugar lemonade.

Dinner

She has a light, easy-to-digest supper of brown rice, salad and lots of freshly cooked vegetables.

Takeaway

Serena Williams has been successful because of her mental strength and proper training.

She's truly a role model for everyone and an example that with the right mindset and training you can achieve anything you want.

