How Short Bursts of Physical Activity Can Increase Longevity

A new study has found that short bursts of physical activity, such as sprinting upstairs to your room or dodging people as you sprint for the train, can be beneficial for your health.

It may be possible for those who detest going to the gym to nonetheless benefit from the numerous potential health benefits of intense exercise.

The study, which was just published in Nature Medicine, demonstrates that even brief bouts of activity throughout the day can significantly lower your chances of developing certain diseases. The latest study continues a long history of investigations into short bursts of physical activity, frequently involving conventional exercises like treadmill running or elliptical training at the gym.

Benefits of Short Bursts of Physical Activity

The practice of using short bursts of physical activity at high power or speed over a longer workout is known as interval training and has long been favored by athletes. Experts have typically advised people to engage in moderate-intensity exercise for at least 10 minutes at a time.

According to the study, those who engaged in short bursts of physical activity for three to four minutes throughout the day had a much lower risk of dying prematurely from any cause than those who did not.

Moreover, your heart rate increases each time you perform a brief burst of exercise or a 10-minute session that adds up to 30 minutes a day. This can lower your risk of metabolic diseases and lower your blood sugar levels.

Other advantages of this form of activity could include an improvement in mood, memory, and focus.

According to a recent study in the journal Circulation, short bursts of physical activity of 12 minutes or less can help activate 80% of the body's metabolites and promote weight loss as well as enhance cardiometabolic health considerably.

How to Incorporate Short Bursts of Physical Activity

Most people are aware of the benefits of regular exercise on our health and longevity. However, many of us have trouble finding the time to fit in a workout in our routine because of our hectic lives.

Yet, scheduling a time slot each day and going through a number of actions, like going to the gym, can make exercising feel overwhelming. The good news is, you don’t need any specific plans to include these quick bursts into your routine.

You might incorporate brief periods of physical activity into your daily routine and yet reap many advantages. Here are a few instances:

Drive less if you can bike or walk instead.

Try to walk faster when you're out and about.

Get up and have a conversation with the individual who is around rather than sending an email or message.

Instead of using the escalator or elevator, use the stairs.

When you have some free time or are bored, raise your heart rate (for example, by performing some jumping jacks or jogging while stationary). You can opt for this when at work, at home, or even in an elevator.

Aim to get up a little earlier than normal, and use the extra time to do some vigorous exercise. When your workday is slow, during a lunch break, after work, or right before bed, schedule a quick workout. You can add up the time spent on each activity to easily accomplish the 30-minute objective if you can find a few different periods to move.

Conclusion

The most recent recommendations emphasize that adults should walk more and sit less during the day. Adults who spend less time sitting and instead engage in any degree of rigorous physical activity reap some health benefits.

The advantages of short bursts of physical activity for significantly longer periods of time can be achieved with this kind of exercise.

So, feel free to skip the elevator and climb the steps. Instead of walking, jog to the restaurant from your car. These additional exercises can't injure you and may even reduce your risk of dying.

