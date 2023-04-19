How do smoking and tobacco affect oral health?

Smoking and tobacco use are known to have harmful effects on the body, including an increased risk of lung cancer, heart disease and stroke. However, many people are not aware of the damage that smoking and tobacco use can do to their oral health.

In this article, we explore the various risks associated with smoking and other tobacco use in oral health.

Adverse effects of smoking and tobacco on oral health

Smoking can also cause bad breath, which can result in tooth decay. (Image via Pexels)

Here are a few:

#1 Increased risk of oral cancer

Tobacco use is a significant risk factor for oral cancer. People who smoke cigarettes, cigars or pipes have a higher risk of developing oral cancer than those who do not use tobacco products. Smokeless tobacco, like chewing tobacco or snuff, also increases risk of oral cancer.

Oral cancer can affect the lips, tongue, cheeks, floor of mouth, roof of mouth and throat. Symptoms include mouth sores, white or red patches in the mouth, and difficulty swallowing. If not caught early, oral cancer can be life-threatening.

#2 Gum disease

Smoking and other tobacco use can damage the gums, leading to gum disease. Gum disease is an infection of the tissues that surround and support the teeth. Symptoms of gum disease include red, swollen or bleeding gums, bad breath and tooth loss.

Smoking and tobacco use can also reduce blood flow to the gums, making it more difficult for the body to fight off infections. That can lead to more severe cases of gum disease and make treatment more challenging.

#3 Tooth decay

Smoking and tobacco use can increase risk of tooth decay. Tobacco use can cause a decrease in saliva production, which is essential for neutralizing acids in the mouth and protecting teeth from decay.

Additionally, smoking and tobacco use can cause staining on the teeth, making them more susceptible to decay. Smoking can also cause bad breath, which can result in tooth decay.

#4 Slower healing time

Smoking and tobacco use can slow down healing time of oral wounds. That includes healing from oral surgery, tooth extraction and other oral procedures.

Nicotine in tobacco products constricts blood vessels, reducing blood flow to the mouth and slowing down the healing process. That can lead to complications and longer recovery time after oral surgery.

#5 Halitosis

Smoking and other tobacco use can cause bad breath or halitosis. The chemicals in tobacco products can lead to a foul smell in the mouth and make it tougher to eliminate bad breath.

Furthermore, smoking can lead to a dry mouth, which can also cause bad breath. A dry mouth occurs when the mouth does not produce enough saliva to keep it moist.

Smoking and other forms of tobacco use can have severe consequences for oral health.

If you're struggling to quit smoking or using tobacco products, there are resources available to help you quit, including support groups, nicotine replacement therapy and medication. Speak to your healthcare provider or dentist for more information on quitting smoking to safeguard your oral health.

