How do you spot if someone is using dark psychology on you?

Dark psychology is not voodoo or magic, but the other side of psychology that can be used to trick people. It frequently goes unnoticed by the general public but holds a strong presence in everyday social interactions. Charming maneuvers frequently hide the manipulations of dark psychology.

Gaining insight into the signs as well as how to spot them can prove to be extremely important for one's safety from their negative effects. Someone in our lives may use tricks from dark psychology. Instead of saying what they want directly, they may hint endlessly and play on sympathy and guilt. This can be especially hard if it is one of your significant others.

Knowing about dark psychology tricks is important to protect yourself and your mental health.

Are you being manipulated or deceived? (Image via Vecteezy/ Nuthawut Somsuk)

Identifying dark manipulation techniques: Is dark psychology being used on you?

It can be difficult to identify tactics especially if it is a significant other. (Image via Pexels/ RDNE project)

Dark psychological manipulation strategies can be equally sly and potent. They usually portray themselves by:

1. Dark psychology and gaslight manipulation

This is a classic psychological tactic that's targeted towards making someone question their memories, perceptions, or sanity. Gaslighting involves subtle behaviors, resulting in the victim doubting their reality. Phrases such as “Stop overreacting” or “That never occurred” are typically employed to incept the notion of self-doubt.

2. Manipulation of emotions

Manipulators gain total control by exploiting emotions. They may guilt-trip, instil a sense of fear, or invoke anxiety to shape behavior. The manipulator thrives on the emotional susceptibility of the victim, employing it as an effective to gain control.

3. Deceit

Deceit is a common technique. (Image via Freepik/ Macrovector)

Manipulators change facts, control sensitive information, or form false narratives. This results in reliance on the manipulator’s narrative of the events. They change the facts so that you doubt your decisions.

4. Dark psychology of control

Manipulators might try to isolate you from your support systems and make you dependent on the manipulator to seek advice or validation. This absolute control over a person's social existence reinforces the manipulator’s effect on the victim.

5. Pretending to be vulnerable

It is a human tendency to spot vulnerability and consequently protect the other person. Another sign of manipulation is that they may play the vulnerability card and ask for your attention, resources (including money), and validation. They may consistently tell you that you are the only one who can take them out of this mess.

How can I spot the signs of dark psychology?

It can be tough to spot manipulation but it is possible. (Image via Vecteezy/ Khoon Lay Gan)

Identifying when people are employing dark psychology on you or dear ones can be challenging, but important. If a person's words don't translate consistently in their actions or behaviors, it may highlight manipulative intentions.

Dark manipulation usually leaves the victim feeling bewildered, tired, or emotionally exhausted. If daily interactions with such a person instil such emotions on a daily basis, then it can be a red flag for you.

Be attentive to the language being used. Frequently shifting the blame, gaslighting phrases, or an intense need to take control of the conversations can highlight narcissistic manipulation techniques.

To safeguard yourself from the grips of psychological tricks, foster self-awareness and always count on your instincts. Set clear boundaries, engage in open communication, and validate your own experiences. Take trusted perspectives whenever you are unsure.

Identifying manipulative techniques is crucial in shielding your mental and emotional health. By being watchful and informed, you can navigate the terrain of social interactions with a newly found empowerment and strength against dark psychology tactics.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.