7 best Dead Bug variation exercises to build an athletic core

Performed by fitness enthusiasts across the world, the dead bug is a popular exercise, which even though doesn't sound like an amazing move to strengthen your core, is a beginner-friendly, low-risk movement that has a lot to offer.

Here’s what the conventional dead bug looks like:

• Get onto the floor on your back. Raise your arms and legs off the floor. Extend your arms out straight in front of your shoulders, and legs out over your hips. Bend your legs to your knees at a 90-degree angle. Brace your core to raise your head and upper back off the floor.

• Straighten your right leg out straight and lower it toward the ground. Simultaneously, drop your left arm towards the ground.

• Bring both limbs in towards your core before repeating this movement on alternate arm and leg.

• Repeat this movement, alternating sides, for 10 to 12 repetitions on each side.

Although it is a great movement in itself, the dead bug also comes with several variations that work just as effectively to strengthen your core. If you’re bored of the conventional dead bug, it might help to try out these unique versions of the exercise to get better results.

Dead bug variations to strengthen your core

Swap out regular dead bugs for these core crushers. You can warm up with one set of the conventional variation before plunging into any of these.

1) Dumbbell dead bug

Hold a dumbbell in either hand while performing a conventional dead bug. It’s advisable not to pick heavy weights and stick to the light ones if you are a beginner. This will create more tension in your muscles, and will ultimately strengthen them.

2) Single plate dead bug

Hold a weighted plate in your hands above your shoulders. Instead of alternating arms, you would have to use both arms to lower the plate above your head and up over your shoulders. This way, your upper back and lats also get worked on.

3) Straight-arm dead bug

This variation involves holding your arms out straight over your shoulders. Unlike other variations, don’t move your arms in this one. Instead, maintain a brace in your core and hold your arms up over your shoulders, while only moving your legs in the manner of the conventional variation.

4) Stability ball dead bug

This one can be a little tricky, as it involves holding a medicine ball in place between alternate knee and arm. Else, the movement is pretty much the same. You just have to crunch your limbs enough to ensure the ball is held in the same spot with alternating knee and arm.

5) Toe-tap dead bug

In this version, the exercise is performed without extending your leg straight out. Instead, you maintain the bend in your knee and tap alternate toes on the floor by dropping your foot towards the ground.

6) Resistance band dead bug

A little bit of resistance goes a long way for big gains! Loop a resistance band around a bar or hook, and get into the dead bug position, with either end of the band in your hands. Ensure there is enough resistance when your arms are extended straight and while your arm is up in front of you. Perform the dead bug as usual. There will be a lot more tension in your core from pulling the resistance band.

7) Isometric dead bug hold

This is something like a beginner’s hollow hold. The idea is to hold your arms and legs in the starting position of the deadbug for a few seconds, i.e. with your arms over your shoulders and knees over your hips. Ensure you maintain the brace in your abdominals to keep your shoulders off the ground.

Who would’ve thought one exercise could have so many variations? It’s a good idea to try these out, especially if the conventional variation seems overused to you and watch your core get stronger in no time!

